UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today

Worried India rating may turn junk, govt pushed ‘narrative management’ strategy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Sovereign Credit Rating?

• Sovereign Credit Rating and its impact on any Country’s Stature-Know in detail

• Sovereign credit ratings methodology-How ratings are calculated?

• Sovereign credit ratings-Components involved for Calculation and their weightage

• Know the names of various credit rating agencies

• India’s sovereign credit ratings-India’s credit rating given by these various agencies?

• India’s objection to credit ratings-Know the reasons

• What is ‘World Governance Indicators’?

• World Governance Indicators is a research program of which agency/organisation?

• Worldwide Governance Indicators capture six key dimensions of governance-What are they?

• Worldwide Governance Indicators-Why it is often criticised?

• Know the Pros and Cons of Worldwide Governance Indicators

US moves can push Indo-Pacific over edge of abyss, warns China

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Indo-Pacific or Asia-Pacific-Any difference or both are same?

• Map Work- Indo-Pacific Region

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy-Know in detail

• USA’s Interest in Indo-Pacific Region-Know in detail

• China’s Rise and the Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region-Brainstorm

• Indo-Pacific region and the Geopolitical Challenges-What are they?

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)-Know in detail

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its implication geopolitically

EXPRESS NETWORK

NFHS-5: Total fertility rate dips, sharpest decline among Muslims

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)-Key Highlights

• National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is conducted by which Ministry?

• Know the terms-Total Fertility Rate (TFR)

• What does Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1 mean?

• How is the Total Fertility Rate calculated?

• What is the difference between birth rate and Total Fertility Rate (TFR)?

• Does an increase in births mean that TFR will definitely go up?

• What is India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in latest National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5)?

• Key Differences between National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) and National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4)

• Total Fertility Rate (TFR) Data of Northern States and Southern States-why so much of Difference?

• Total Fertility Rate (TFR) Data of religious communities recently-Know the data’s

• Muslims’ fertility rate has seen the sharpest decline-Why?

• Family Planning in India-Issues and Challenges

Asani to turn into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm today; alert in Odisha, Bengal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Cyclone?

• Cyclone, Tornado, Hurricane and Typhoon-How they are different from each other?

• Cyclone and Super Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Cyclone and Anti-Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Types of Cyclones or Classification of Cyclones-Know in detail

• What are the Stages of Formation of Cyclones?

• What are Air Masses and Fronts? How they associated with the formation of Cyclones?

• India’s Vulnerability to Cyclones-Know in Detail

• The IMD issues warnings in four stages for the Indian coast-What are they?

• Cyclone Asani-Name given by which Country?

• How are Cyclones named?

• World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)-About, Role, Vision and Mission

Previous Year Mains Questions Covering the same theme:

📍 Tropical cyclones are largely confined to South China Sea, Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mexico. Why? (GS-1, 2014)

📍 The recent cyclone on the east coast of India was called “Phailin”. How are the tropical cyclones named across the world? (GS-1, 2013)

Drainage system, jewellery, toys among Rakhigarhi excavation finds

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Indus Valley Civilization or Origin of Harappan Civilization-Know the date and Area and Areas of extension

• Map Work-Harrapan Sites including Rakhigarhi

• Harappan-Know the Urban infrastructure and architecture

• Harappan- Know about Harrapan society and religion

• Know in detail-Harappan art, craft and pottery

• Know in detail-Harappan Language and Scripts

• Reasons for Decline-Various Debates (Perspective-Left, Marxists and Conservatives etc)

Previous Year Prelims Questions Covering the same theme:

📍 Which one of the following is not a Harappan site? (Paper 1-2019)

(a) Chanhudaro

(b) Kot Diji

(c) Sohgaura

(d) Desalpur

📍 Which one of the following ancient towns is well known for its elaborate system of water harvesting and management by building a series of dams and channelising water into connected reservoirs? (Paper 1-2021)

(a) Dholavira

(b) Kalibangan

(c) Rakhigarhi

(d) Ropar

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

WHO’S Counting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Population and associated issues

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll-Key Highlights

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll and New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-why different?

• New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-Key Highlights

• Civil Registration System (CRS) in India-Background

• Registrar General of India-About, Role and Functions

• What do the Civil Registration System (CRS) data say about Covid-19 deaths?

• What do understand by the term “excess mortality”?

• Why India is strongly objecting to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic?

Question of timing

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why did RBI increase the REPO and CRR recently?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• What is REPO rate?

• What is the Current Repo Rate?

• What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) Rate?

• What happens when Repo Rate and CRR is increased?

• Impact of increase in the REPO and CRR on Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) etc.

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation-Know them

EXPLAINED

Heatwaves and the role humidity play in making them deadly

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science and General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Humidity’?

• Know the difference between Absolute Humidity, Relative Humidity and Specific Humidity.

• Humidity and Temperature-How they are related?

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• What is La Nina phenomenon?

• What is the reason behind an early heat wave in North India?

• La Nina phenomenon, North-South low-pressure pattern over India in winters and Heat Waves-Connect the dots

• What is the Impact of these Heat Waves?

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports (ARs)-Key Highlights

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (Third Part)-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

