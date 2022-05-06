UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 6, 2022. If you missed the May 5, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Delimitation panel releases final order: Jammu gets 43 seats and Kashmir 47

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act, Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• J&K delimitation commission-Why was the commission set up?

• J&K delimitation commission-key Proposal

• J&K Delimitation-Why has the exercise been controversial?

• J&K Delimitation-What changes have made now compared to Draft Paper of the Delimitation Commission?

• Delimitation Commission of India and Delimitation Commission Act-Know in Detail

• Delimitation Commission-Members, Power and Independence

• Delimitation commissions in the past (1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002)-Know in brief

• Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019-Key Highlights

• Gujjar and Bakarwal Communities

• Key Proposal by the Delimitation Commission-Pros and Cons

📍 Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir: how, why

📍 What changes to J&K constituencies mean

WHO: 47.4 lakh India Covid deaths, nearly 10 times official count

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Population and associated issues

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll-Key Highlights

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll and New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-why different?

• New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-Key Highlights

• Civil Registration System (CRS) in India-Background

• Registrar General of India-About, Role and Functions

• What do the Civil Registration System (CRS) data say about Covid-19 deaths?

• What do understand by the term “excess mortality”?

• Why India is strongly objecting to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic?

📍 Explained: The death data in CRS, and why they do not tell the full story of India’s Covid-19 toll

📍 Over 90% deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions

📍 Counting all those who died of Covid

📍 Validity of models, methodology of data collection questionable: India on WHO Covid deaths report

Sedition: SC explores larger bench, AG for norms against law misuse

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?

• Sedition laws in India-Know about them

• Historical Background of Sedition Law

• Section 124A IPC?

• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition in India-Know in detail

• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?

• Problems with the sedition laws

• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation of Sedition Law?

• Mahatma Gandhi on Section 124A as the “prince among the political sections of the Indian Penal Code designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen”-Decode the Quote

• How Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) contradicts Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

📍 Sedition law: A threat to Indian democracy?

📍 Why government’s use of sedition law reveals a colonial mindset

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Express View: Rewards of Modi govt’s European diplomacy have begun to come through

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi trip to Germany, Denmark and France-Know the Significance of this trip in the current scenario

• India and Germany-Bilateral relationship between the two, Background and current Status

• India-Denmark and Green Strategic Partnership-Significance

• India and France-Historical Background and Strategic partnership between the two Nations

• India and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• India’s Geopolitical Stature and Changes in India’s Diplomacy-Elaborate in the current scenario

📍 In Copenhagen, PM Modi is told: Hope India influences Russia to end war

📍 Explained: The significance of PM Modi’s Europe tour

THE IDEAS PAGE

Make GST good and simple

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How the Goods and Services Tax (GST) System Works?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members

• What is the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Which taxes at the Centre and State level are being subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What were the major chronological events that have led to the introduction of GST?

• Kelkar Task Force on Goods and Services Tax (GST)-what was the recommendations?

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• What items are not taxed or covered under Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

📍 What is Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

Roe v Wade beyond the US

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Roe v Wade?

• What is the Mississippi law?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court important?

• What if Roe is overturned?

• India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and an Amendment in 2021-Key points

• Abortion Laws in India vs Abortion Laws in other Countries Like USA, UK, Europe and Australia-Compare and Contrast

📍 Roe v. Wade: what happens if US top court junks ruling

Heat wave, red flag

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• Reasons behind prolonged heat wave in North India?

• What is La Nina phenomenon?

• What is the reason behind an early heat wave in North India?

• La Nina phenomenon, North-South low-pressure pattern over India in winters and Heat Waves-Connect the dots

• What is the Impact of these Heat Waves?

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports (ARs)-Key Highlights

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (Third Part)-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

📍 Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

EXPLAINED

SHIGELLA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Shigella?

• How widespread is Shigella infection?

• Is it common for people to die of the infection?

• If you have abdominal discomfort or an upset stomach, at which point should you start worrying?

• What precautions should you take?

📍 Shigella caused food poisoning in girl who died after eating shawarma: Kerala health department

Farm exports hit high, so do imports

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Exports’ and ‘Imports’?

• Exports of India and Imports of India-Key Items under Exports and Imports

• What Is Balance of Trade (BoT) and Balance of Payments (BoP)?

• Balance of Trade (BoT) and Balance of Payments (BoP)-How they Connected?

• India’s Agricultural Trade-Know the data

• India’s Farm Exports and World food Prices-Compare and Contrast

• India’s Farm Exports and Imports-Reasons

• Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO)-Know in detail

• What is Food Price Index? Who releases this Index?

📍 Explained: Export avenue for farmers

