UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read today

Inflation finally hits RBI, pushes it to raise key policy rate, sudden and sharp

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is REPO rate?

• What is the Current Repo Rate?

• What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) Rate?

• What happens when Repo Rate and CRR is increased?

• Why did RBI increase the REPO and CRR recently?

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation-Know in Detail

• Causes of Inflation in recent time?

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

• Impact of increase in the REPO and CRR on Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) etc.

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

• ‘Tapering’- what does it mean?

• US Fed Taper-Meaning

• US Federal Reserve Policies and its Impact on India

‘Intimidating’ Saha: BCCI slaps 2-year ban on Boria Majumdar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface

Key Points to Ponder:

• Wriddhiman Saha vs Boria Majumdar: What led to the journalist’s ban?

• Why Media Is Called as The Fourth Pillar of Democracy?

• What are the responsibilities of Journalist towards the Society?

• Importance of Journalism-Know in detail

• What do you understand by the term “Journalism ethics”?

• Media Ethics and Journalism Ethics-Compare and Contrast

• What are the Ethical dilemmas faced by Journalists anywhere in the world?

• What are the Issues Associated with Media and Journalism in India?

• What do you understand by ‘Yellow journalism’?

• How Media Is Regulated in India?

• What are the Loopholes in Media Regulation in India?

PM discusses Ukraine with Nordic leaders, meets Macron in Paris

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen-Key Highlight

• India-Nordic Summit-Know the Background (Note: Nordic Summit is Different from Nordic Council)

• Which countries are Nordic?

• Map Work-Locate Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland and Know the physiography of these countries

• Nordic Countries vs Scandinavian Countries-Compare and Contrast

• Map Work-Locate Nordic and Scandinavian Countries

• What Explains Why the Nordic Countries Are Constantly Among the Happiest in the World?

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi trip to Germany, Denmark and France-Know the Significance of this trip in the current scenario

• India and Germany-Bilateral relationship between the two, Background and current Status

• India-Denmark and Green Strategic Partnership-Significance

• India and France-Historical Background and Strategic partnership between the two Nations

• India and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• India’s Geopolitical Stature and Changes in India’s Diplomacy-Elaborate in the current scenario

Centre cuts wheat quota under PMGKAY, adds rice to fill gap

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Benefits

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Who all are eligible?

• What are the arguments for and against continuation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)?

Death data in CRS, and why they don’t tell the story of India’s Covid toll

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population and associated issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-Key Highlights

• Civil Registration System (CRS) in India-Background

• Registrar General of India-About, Role and Functions

• What do the Civil Registration System (CRS) data say about Covid-19 deaths?

• Why are registrations rising?

• How will we know the Covid-19 death count?

No Country for Her

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Roe v Wade?

• What is the Mississippi law?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court important?

• What if Roe is overturned?

• India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and an Amendment in 2021-Key points

• Abortion Laws in India vs Abortion Laws in other Countries Like USA, UK, Europe and Australia-Compare and Contrast

Unfreedom of speech

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)-Key Highlights

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Human Rights-Connect the dots

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Article 22 of the Constitution-Connect the Dot

• Know the Terms-Punitive detention and Preventive detention

• What is ‘Hate Speech’?

• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’-Key Takeaways

• Article 19 of the Constitution and Hate Speech-Connect the dots

• What are the Laws in India restricting the freedom of expression?

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech

