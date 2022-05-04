UPSC CSE Key – May 4, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 4, 2022. If you missed the May 3, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Influence Russia to end war: Denmark to India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Denmark Relations-Historical Background

• Map Work-Locate Denmark

• Map Work-Danish Colony or Danish Settlements in India

• India and Denmark-Areas and Instruments of Cooperation

• High points in the Indo-Danish relations-Green Strategic Partnership

• Green Strategic Partnership-Key Highlights

• Contentious Issues between India and Denmark-Have you heard of Purulia Arms Drop case?

• India and Denmark on Ukraine Crisis-New Initiatives and Outcome of Joint statements by both Nations

Us Abortion Rights Hang in Balance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Roe v Wade?

• What is the Mississippi law?

• Why is the decision of the Supreme Court important?

• What if Roe is overturned?

• India’s Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and an Amendment in 2021-Key points

• Abortion Laws in India vs Abortion Laws in other Countries Like USA, UK, Europe and Australia-Compare and Contrast

THE CITY

Delhi has a burning problem: Three garbage mountains

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination:

General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Garbage Mountains-Present Situation and its Impact

• What do you understand by the term ‘Legacy Waste’?

• Why landfills catch fire?

• What was the verdict of National Green Tribunal on Delhi’s Garbage Landfill back in 2019?

• What is Bio mining of Solid Waste?

• Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016-Key Highlights

• Article 51 A (g) of the Constitution of India and Citizens duty to protect and improve the natural environment-Connect the dots

• Bio-remediation and Bio-mining of solid waste-compare and contrast

• Environmental damage caused by landfills-Know in Detail

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in the US about our concerns’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s stand in Current Ukraine Crisis

• How India can help to maintain ‘Peace’ in Ukraine-Russia Conflict?

• Indian stance on Ukraine-Analyse India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

• India-USA relations post Ukraine Crisis-will it remain cordial?

• Role of United Nations in Ukraine-Russia Crisis-Analyse

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

To plug infant deaths among tribals, project to improve women health

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Schemes launched by Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes-Know them

• Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS)-Key Objectives

• Grants-in-aid under Article 275(1) of the Constitution-Key Points

• Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)-Know in detail

• What are the main objectives of integrated tribal development project (ITDP)?

EXPLAINED

Submarine tech that India wants

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Project-75’?

• What is ‘Project-75I project’?

• Project -75 and Project-75I-difference between the two?

• Project -75 or Project-75I (India)-Significance

• What is Air-independent propulsion (AIP) Technology?

• Project-75I and France-Know in Detail

• Defence Acquisition Council-About, Role and Functions

• Other Submarines under Project P75-Know in detail

• How many submarines does India have?

• Why are nuclear submarines so coveted?

Distortion, imposition: Why NE groups are against Centre’s Hindi push

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution

Key Points to Ponder:

• How widely is Hindi spoken in India?

• What explains Hindi’s high numbers?

• How widely is English spoken?

• Where is English most prevalent?

• Official language of the Union and Articles 343 to 351 of the Constitution-Know in detail

• The Constitution of India Does or does not specify the official language of different states-True or False?

• The Official Language Act (1963)-Know the Provisions

• Language row and Center-State Relations-Connect the Dots

• Eighth Schedule of the Constitution-Know the Provisions

• Classical Language Status in India-Know in Detail

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Red hot planet

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• Reasons behind prolonged heat wave in North India?

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports (ARs)-Key Highlights

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (Third Part)-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

