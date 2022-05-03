UPSC CSE Key – May 3, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 3, 2022. If you missed the May 2, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

No winner in this war, serious impact on developing and poor countries: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Germany Relations-Historical Background

• India and Germany Relations-Areas and Instruments of Cooperation

• India and Germany on Ukraine Crisis-Outcome of Joint statements by both Nations

• The Ukraine crisis throws up many learnings-what are they?

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

• What is G7?

• How did G7 become G8 and again G7-Reasons

• Map Work-G7 Countries

• G7 and India-Know in Brief

• India, Germany and Indo-Pacific Region

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for Germany-what are they?

• India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

Before Modi meets Macron, French opt out of India project for submarines

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Project-75’?

• Project -75 and Project-75I-difference between the two?

• Project-75I (India)-Key Features

• Project -75 or Project-75I (India)-Significance

• Project-75I and France-Know in Detail

• Defence Acquisition Council-About, Role and Functions

• Other Submarines under Project P75-Know in detail

• How many submarines does India have?

• Why are nuclear submarines so coveted?

How heat wave added to power demand amid coal shortages

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

• General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Heat Wave, Fuel shortage at coal-fired thermal plants and its impact

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• What is La Nina phenomenon?

• What is the reason behind an early heat wave in North India?

• La Nina phenomenon, North-South low-pressure pattern over India in winters and Heat Waves-Connect the dots

• What is the Impact of these Heat Waves?

• Health Impacts of Heat Waves

• India Meteorological Department (IMD)-About, Role and Objectives

• Power Sector in India-Background

• What is Plant Load Factor (PLF)?

• Power Generation Scenario-Contribution of Thermal, Hydro and Nuclear in Power Generation

• What are the Issues and Challenges faced by Thermal Power Plants in India?

• Coal: demand and supply in India

• Why is there a Coal Shortage?

THE CITY

From 3 colleges and 750 students, how DU grew and grew over 100 years

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi University-The idea of a university

• The Delhi University Bill 1922 and Initial three Colleges

• Who was the first Chancellor and the first Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi University?

• Role of Delhi University in India’s Struggle for Independence-Know in Brief

• Sir Maurice Gwyer, The Maker of university-About Him and His Contributions

• Post Partition, growth and spread of Delhi University

THE IDEAS PAGE

Europe to the centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berlin, Copenhagen, and Paris-Significance especially in current geopolitical context

• India, Europe and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• India-Nordic Summit-Know the Background (Note: Nordic Summit is Different from Nordic Council)

• Nordic Countries-Know the Names of those countries

• Map Work-Locate Nordic Countries

• India and Germany-Bilateral relationship between the two, Background and current Status

• India-Denmark and Green Strategic Partnership-Significance

• India and France-Historical Background and Strategic partnership between the two Nations

• India and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• India’s Geopolitical Stature and Changes in India’s Diplomacy-Elaborate in the current scenario

Dark days ahead

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The power sector in India is going through a crisis-What kind of Crisis? Elaborate

• Power Sector in India-Background

• Understand the chronology of the crisis given in the Article

• The fall in coal stock in power stations is because of two main reasons-What are they?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Discoms’?

• Issues Faced by Power Sector in India

• What are the Challenges Faced by the Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Transmission and Distribution Issues-Know the facts

• What do you understand by ‘Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) Losses’?

• What Initiatives have been launched for Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY)-Key Features

• Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS)-Key Features

EXPLAINED

‘Need ease of doing science, wider distribution of grants’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India-Know in detail

• What is the job of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA)?

• Initiatives Undertaken by Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA)

• How will the opening of the space sector to private players change space science?

• What needs to be done to improve the quality of science in India?

ECONOMY

Casinos, online gaming: GoM onboard for GST hike to 28%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Group of Ministers (GoM)- View of the GoM

• The 28% tax on these services and its overall impact

