UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong Tso for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 25, 2022. If you missed the May 24, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Quad signs off on Indo-Pacific: Split on Russia, unity on China

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Key takeaways from Quad 2022

• “Russia-Ukraine Conflict is not local issue but global Issue”-Analyse this statement

• QUAD 22 saw dichotomy among Quad leaders on two pressing challenges-What were those and know each QUAD member’s stand on those pressing challenges (Hint: given in the Article)

• The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) is a major new initiative for the Indo-Pacific which was launched in QUAD 2022-Know the Key Highlights of The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA)

• In the joint statement, the Quad leaders reaffirmed UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), What is UNSC Resolution 2593?

• India-Japan Bilateral Relations-Know the Background and what is the Present Status?

• What is ‘Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)’?

• Know the objectives of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)

• Fundamentally, the ‘Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) complements the “Quad Plus” process-How far you agree with this statement?

• What is QUAD Plus?

• India-Australia Bilateral Relations-Background

• India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (INDAUS ECTA)-Key Proposals

• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?

• What is Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Formation of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and 2004 tsunami relief operations-Connect the Dots

• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Who are observer nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Know the difference between observer and member countries

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its geopolitical implication-Know in detail

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

• India’s Role in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Quad Summit 2022-Where will the Quad summit 2022 be held?

• What are the challenges and opportunities for QUAD in Current Scenario?

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Know the importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Quad condemns terror, to work on space apps

📍 India, Japan agrees to enhance bilateral security, defence co-op

📍 PM meets Aus counterpart, leaders review bilateral ties

📍 Adding up to Quad Plus

📍 Closer Together

📍 IPEF unlikely to kickstart tariff talks; eye on synergies

📍 Quad: opportunities, challenges

📍 Explained: What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?

📍 India & Quad’s technopolitik

Qutub Minar plea: ASI says worship can’t be allowed; court verdict June 9

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is maintaining that the Qutub Minar complex’s status cannot be changed to allow worship-What is the issue thus far?

• Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958-Know the Key Highlights

• Minar (Another form of stambha or tower)- Know the names of two most striking Minars of medieval times in India

• Know the importance of Minar in Indo-Islamic Architecture

• The Qutub Minar and Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki-How they are interconnected?

• The Qutub Minar, built in the thirteenth century have certain striking features which makes it unique-Know the features and characteristics of Qutab Minar

• The Qutub Minar is largely built of red and buff sandstone with some use of marble in the upper storeys-True or False?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Fine Arts Class 11th NCERT (Ch-8: SOME ASPECTS OF INDO-ISLAMIC ARCHITECTURE)

📍 History lessons in the shadow of Qutub Minar

📍 Know Your Monument: The resilience of Qutub Minar

EXPLAINED

Harmonium in Sikh tradition, and why Akal Takht wants it removed from Golden Temple

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the History of harmonium

• Harmonium at the Golden Temple-When it was introduced to kirtan jatha?

• The harmonium has its origins in the period of British rule in India, then how it become integral part of Hindustani vocal music?

• The Akali movement or the Gurdwara Reform Movement, in India during the early 1920s-What were the reasons behind reform movement?

• The Akali movement, the introduction of the Sikh Gurdwara Bill in 1925 and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)-Connect the Dots

• Kirtan in Sikhism is described as chanting of Gurbani-Know in detail the Importance of Kirtan in Sikhism

• Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and Kirtan-Connect the dots

• Kirtan, or singing of Gurbani and use of Harmonium-What is the recent Issue in this regard?

• Bhakti Movement and Sikhism-Connect the Dots

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 100th Foundation Day of Shiromani Akali Dal: History is all about 2 friends turning into enemies

Previous Year Prelims Questions Based on Similar theme:

📍 Consider the following Bhakti Saints:

1. Dadu Dayal

2. Guru Nanak

3. Tyagaraja

Who among the above was/were preaching when the Lodi dynasty fell and Babur took over? (Please refer Prelims 2013 GS question Paper for complete question)

The new Indo-Pacific bloc

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)?

• Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), Trans Pacific Partnership (TTP), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for TTP (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)-Compare and contrast

• India and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)-Know the opportunities and Challenges for India

• What are the four pillars identified under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)? (Hint: Given in the Article)

• Know the objectives of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)

• India’s Significance in Indo-Pacific Region-Brainstorm

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India joins Indo-Pacific economic bloc led by US to counter China

What China’s second, larger bridge on Pangong Tso aims to achieve

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Geography and Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-China Border Dispute-Background

• China is building a second bridge on the Pangong Tso lake, not far from the site of one of the most intense friction points in the border standoff that began in May 2020-Why China is building bridges on this Lake?

• What has been India’s response?

• Map Work-Ladakh, Pangong Tso/Pangong Lake and Arunachal Pradesh

• What is Line of Actual Control?

• Know the Significance of the Pangong Tso/Pangong Lake

• Pangong Tso or Pangong Lake and Wetland and Ramsar Convention-Connect the Dots

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The importance of Ladakh’s Pangong Tso south bank

📍 Explained: Pangong Tso lake, theatre of India-China LAC scuffles

📍 A strategy of assertion: Why China is inventing names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

THE IDEAS PAGE

Export ban, dismal message

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Government of India has banned wheat exports with effect from May 13, 2022-why?

• What happened between April 11 and May 13 that such a drastic decision had to be taken?

• What could have been done even when wheat production and procurement are down?

• From an all-time high last year, procurement of wheat is set to hit a 15-year low this season, falling below existing stocks for the first time. What are the main reasons for procurement plunging to a 15-year-low this time?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Behind low wheat procurement

📍 Caught with Chaff

ECONOMY

Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is External commercial borrowing (ECBs)?

• Who monitors and regulates External commercial borrowing (ECBs) guidelines and policies in India?

• How Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and Reserve Bank of India monitors and regulates External commercial borrowing (ECBs)?

• What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of External commercial borrowing (ECBs)?

• What was the Sahoo Committee’s 2013, recommendation with respect to External commercial borrowing (ECBs)?

• What is London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What Is London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR)?

📍 External commercial borrowings decoded

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.