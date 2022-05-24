UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to Floating Hospital for UPSC CSE

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 24, 2022. If you missed the May 23, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

India joins Indo-Pacific economic bloc led by US to counter China

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)’?

• Know the objectives of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)

• India’s Significance in Indo-Pacific Region-Brainstorm

• What do you understand by the term ‘Coalition of the willing’?

• What author is trying to say in this statement? – “With China weaponizing its economic heft in the Indo-Pacific, the US has now put together what is being seen as a “coalition of the willing” to take on Beijing and provide alternatives”

• “The future of the 21st century economy is going to be largely written in the Indo-Pacific”-Decode the Quote

• What are the four pillars identified under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)? (Hint: Given in the Article)

• What is Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Formation of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and 2004 tsunami relief operations-Connect the Dots

• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its geopolitical implication-Know in detail

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

• India’s Role in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Quad Summit 2022-Where will the Quad summit 2022 be held?

• What are the challenges and opportunities for QUAD in Current Scenario?

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Know the importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 IPEF unlikely to kickstart tariff talks; eye on synergies

📍 Quad: opportunities, challenges

📍 Explained: What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?

📍 India & Quad’s technopolitik

Biden warns: If China invades Taiwan, US will defend it militarily

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Where does Taiwan stand in relation to China and the world?

• Map Work-Taiwan

• Taiwan and China-When did the tensions with China begin to acquire a serious dimension?

• How has Taiwan’s recent political and economic history unfolded?

• Taiwan and China-How did the current round of tensions come about?

• Taiwan and China-What has the US been doing as tensions rise?

• Taiwan and China-What are the implications of the rising tensions for India?

• What is One China Policy of the United States?

• How did the US preserve its Taiwan ties?

• Was there ever a “two Chinas” situation?

• How did the US policy shift come about?

• Is the US One China Policy different from the “One China” principle stressed by Beijing?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The China-Taiwan tussle — its history, current tensions, and why the world is worried

📍 Explained: What is One China Policy, US’s delicate balancing act on the dispute between China and Taiwan?

Vinai Saxena, Khadi panel chief, is new L-G of Delhi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News-Vinai Kumar Saxena

• What was the 69th Constitutional Amendment Act of 1991?

• Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991-Compare and Contrast

• Know the Key Provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021

• Articles 239AA and 239AB of the Constitution-Know in Detail

• There was Conflict between the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G)-What were the point of conflicts between the two?

• Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in Government of NCT of Delhi vs Union of India and Another in 2018 case-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Centre versus state in Delhi – what is the latest issue?

Flagging ‘forced’ service charge, Govt calls restaurant owners for meeting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is a Service Charge?

• Know the types of Service Charges

• Service Charges Versus Tips-Know the Differences

• Department of Consumer Affairs guidelines on Service Charges, 2017-Key Highlights

• The Consumer Protection Act, 2019-Key Highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Customers can choose not to pay service charge: Restaurant owners to inform Centre at meeting

📍 What Is a Service Charge?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Navy issues RFI to get 250-bed hospital ship in the high seas

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Hospital Ship?

• Request for Information (RFI) for a national hospital ship (NHS)-Know the Key Features

• Importance of National Hospital Ship for Indian Navy-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Medical formations of Western Naval Command offer help to civil adminstrations, aid migrant labourers

Inter-State Council redrawn; Shah to head standing panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Article 263 of the Constitution and Inter-State Council-Know in Detail

• President can establish Inter-State council if at any time it appears to him that the public interest would be served by its establishment-True or False?

• President can define the nature of duties to be performed by Inter-State council and its organisation and procedure-True or False?

• The Inter-State council’s function to enquire and advice upon inter-state disputes is complementary to the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction under Article 131-True or False?

• What is Article 131 of the Indian Constitution?

• What was the Sarkaria Commission’s recommendation on Inter-State Council?

• Chairman and Members in Inter-state Council-Know in detail

• Know the role, chairman and objectives of Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: In current frictions between Centre and states, a recall from decades ago

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Law, not faith

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque controversy- What is the issue thus far?

• What are the historical claims made by petitioner with respect to Gyanvapi mosque?

• What are the Historical debates associated with Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque?

• Why the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 is in News?

• Under what circumstances was the Places of Worship Act, 1991 law enacted, and how did the government justify it?

• The Places of Worship Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• What Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is all about?

• Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of the Places of worship act, 1991-Know the provisions

• Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict and Section 5 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991-Connect the Dot

• What did the Supreme Court say about the Places of Worship Act, 1991 in its Ayodhya judgment?

• Gyanvapi Mosque-Know the Style and Architecture

• Kashi Vishwanath Temple Architecture-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Places of Worship Act does not bar plea against 1968 ‘compromise’: judge

📍 The Places of Worship Act

📍 Court order on Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque site in Varanasi: history and context

EXPLAINED

Floods, landslides: behind the pre-monsoon destruction in Assam

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Assam floods: What is behind this unprecedented devastation?

• What is causing these landslides?

• Is then a trade-off between development and environment the only way to cut down on the destruction?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 UPSC Ethics Simplified: What is Environmental Ethics?

ASHA: Successful public health experiment rooted in village community

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The WHO has recognised India’s ASHA workers as ‘Global Health Leaders’-Know the significance of this recognition for ASHA Workers.

• Who are ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) Workers?

• Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs)-Genesis & evolution

• The ASHAs faced a range of challenges, what were those challenges?

• How many ASHAs are there across the country?

• What do ASHA workers do?

• How did the ASHA network help in pandemic response?

• How much are ASHA workers paid?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Who are ASHA workers, the women healthcare volunteers honoured by WHO?

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.