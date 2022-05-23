UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 23, 2022. If you missed the May 20, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Modi, Biden will discuss war in Ukraine and food security at Quad meeting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Formation of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and 2004 tsunami relief operations-Connect the Dots

• Know the Principles and the motive behind the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)

• Who are member nations in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• What are U.S. interests in the Quad?

• What is Japan’s aims for the Quad?

• How is China’s relations with each of the Quad members?

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its geopolitical implication-Know in detail

• How QUAD is Significant for India?

• India’s Role in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)?

• Quad Summit 2022-Where will the Quad summit 2022 be held?

• Know in detail about the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR)

• Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and maritime security issues like “maritime terrorism”, illegal unregulated and unreported fishing (IUUF), piracy, armed robbery on the high seas, and human and contraband trafficking-Connect the Dots

• Why is illegal fishing seen as such a big threat?

• What is IUU Fishing Index?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Navy info hub could play key role in Quad push to check China overfishing

📍 Change Down Under

📍 The Quad in the Indo-Pacific: What to Know

Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing notes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Akali movement or the Gurdwara Reform Movement, in India during the early 1920s-What were the reasons behind reform movement?

• The Akali movement, the introduction of the Sikh Gurdwara Bill in 1925 and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)-Connect the Dots

• Kirtan in Sikhism is described as chanting of Gurbani-Know in detail the Importance of Kirtan in Sikhism

• Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and Kirtan-Connect the dots

• Kirtan, or singing of Gurbani and use of Harmonium-What is the recent Issue in this regard?

• The harmonium has its origins in the period of British rule in India, then how it become integral part of Hindustani vocal music?

• Bhakti Movement and Sikhism-Connect the Dots

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 100th Foundation Day of Shiromani Akali Dal: History is all about 2 friends turning into enemies

Previous Year Prelims Questions Based on Similar theme:

📍 Consider the following Bhakti Saints:

1. Dadu Dayal

2. Guru Nanak

3. Tyagaraja

Who among the above was/were preaching when the Lodi dynasty fell and Babur took over? (Please refer Prelims 2013 GS question Paper for complete question)

THE CITY

No decision taken on excavations at Qutub Minar, says Culture Minister

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Minar (Another form of stambha or tower)- Know the names of two most striking Minars of medieval times in India

• Know the importance of Minar in Indo-Islamic Architecture

• The Qutub Minar and Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki-How they are interconnected?

• The Qutub Minar, built in the thirteenth century have certain striking features which makes it unique-Know the features and characteristics of Qutab Minar

• The Qutub Minar is largely built of red and buff sandstone with some use of marble in the upper storeys-True or False?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Fine Arts Class 11th NCERT (Ch-8: SOME ASPECTS OF INDO-ISLAMIC ARCHITECTURE)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

An Exceptional Justice

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Criminal Justice System’?

• What are the main objectives of the criminal justice system?

• Criminal Justice Systems have Certain components, what are they?

• What are the Issues and challenges with Criminal Justice System in India?

• Know the Recommendations given by Justice Malaimath Committee on ‘Reforming Criminal Justice System’ in India

• Who is A G Perarivalan?

• A G Perarivalan’s role in the Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi-Know in brief

• Know in brief the timeline of events in Perarivalan case

• What was the Tamil Nadu Governor’s Stand in 2015 on the remission plea given by AG Perarivalan case seeking release under Article 161 of the Constitution?

• What are Articles 72 and Article 161 of the Constitution?

• Pardoning Powers of Governor-Know in detail

• “Non-exercise of the power under Article 161 is not immune from judicial review”-Decode the quote

• “Article 161 of the Constitution which gives the constitutional power of Governors of States to grant pardon remains a “dead-letter”-How far you agree with this statement?

• The Supreme Court of India invoked the extraordinary power conferred on the court under Article 142 of the Constitution in A G Perarivalan’s Case-What is that “Extraordinary Power” granted to Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• A G Perarivalan Case has once again undermined the Federal structure of the Country-Do you agree?

• What is Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Complete Justice’? Do you think that the term ‘Complete Justice’ is Subjective?

• Article 142 of the Constitution and ‘complete justice’-How Article 142 ensures ‘Complete Justice’?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 on trial, the criminal justice system

📍 Article-142 Constitution of India – Is it Sword of “complete justice”?

📍 In Perarivalan’s case, the constitutional battle between governor and government

Previous Year Prelims Questions Based on Similar theme:

📍 with reference to the Constitution of India, prohibitions or limitations or provisions contained in ordinary laws cannot act as prohibitions or limitations on the constitutional powers under Article 142. It could mean which one of the following? (Please refer Prelims GS-1 2019 question Paper for complete question)

THE IDEAS PAGE

The carbon footprint cost

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Agri-exports in the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) scaled an all-time high of $50.3 billion, registering a growth of 20 per cent over the preceding year-Know the reasons behind this huge growth in Agri-Exports?

• How sustainable is the growth in Agri-exports, given India’s resource endowments and the country’s domestic need?

• Know the composition of Agri-exports in detail (Hint: Given in the Article)

• What do you understand by ‘Carbon Footprint’?

• Rice production systems are among the most important sources of anthropogenic methane emissions, contributing to 17.5 per cent of GHG emissions generated from agriculture (2021)-Know the fact

• What are the environmental problems and Impacts of Rice and Sugar production in India (Hint: Given in the Article)

• How Innovative farming practices such as alternate wetting drying (AWD), direct seeded rice (DSR) could be game-changing technologies in reducing the crop’s carbon footprint?

• How Haryana government’s schemes like Mera Pani, Meri Virasat and Kheti Khaali, Fir Bhi Khushali is helping farmers to switch some of the area under rice and sugar cultivation to other, less water-guzzling crops?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Climate-Smart Agriculture

EXPLAINED

Storage Gain in Wheat

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues of buffer stocks and food security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘storage gain’ in wheat?

• What is the storage gain calculation for this year?

• Why do state agencies want a waiver this year?

• Is this Food Corporation of India (FCI) vs Shrivelled and Broken grains from 6% to 18%, Punjab’s state procurement agencies (SPA) fight new?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is fair and average quality wheat, the norms for which have been relaxed by govt?

Behind current food inflation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The world and India are witnessing a resurgence of food inflation-Why?

• Last great commodity inflation in India that is from the mid-2000s till around 2012-13 and its Impact-Know in detail

• Current Inflation Scenario and Inflation during mid 2000’s and 2012-13 in India-Compare and Contrast

• What is structural, demand-led inflation, driven by rising incomes?

• There are two economic groups in every society including India i.e. the fixed income group and the variable income group. How Inflation effects these economic group?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation? Both are same?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• Know the Causes of Inflation like Demand-Pull or Demand-Side inflation and Cost-Push or Supply-Side Inflation.

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is the significance of wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging

📍 Rising inflation: cause, effect

📍 What Is Inflation?

📍 What Is Inflation?

Previous year Prelims Question based on similar theme:

📍 Consider the following statements:

1. The weightage of food in Consumer Price Index (CPI) is higher than that in Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

2. The WPI does not capture changes in the prices of services, which CPI does.

3. The Reserve Bank of India has now adopted WPI as its key measure of inflation and to decide on changing the key policy rates.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (Please Refer 2020 Preliminary Question Paper)

Ram Mohan Roy’s legacy and its renewed relevance, 250 years on

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Raja Ram Mohan Roy-Know in detail

• Why Raja Rammohan Roy is regarded as the morning star of the reform movement and the first great leader of modern India?

• Why Atmiya Sabha founded by Raja Rammohan Roy in 1814 is considered as the forerunner of Brahmo Samaj?

• Raja Rammohan Roy established the Brahmo Sabha in August 1828- Know the features of Brahmo Samaj in detail

• How Brahmo Samaj played a remarkable role in the emergence of the Indian renaissance?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Raja Ram Mohan Roy: ‘The apostle of a religious revival’

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.