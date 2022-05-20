UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 20, 2022. If you missed the May 19, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

SC: GST panel proposals not binding, can disrupt fiscal federalism

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development and Indian Polity and Governance

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

• What is The Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• The Kelkar Task Force on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 and the Genesis of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Know the differences between Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), Union territory GST (UTGST) and Integrated GST (IGST)

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members-Know in detail

• What is the role of GST Council?

• What is the nature of Federalism in India?

• Important features of Indian federalism-Know in detail

• The Constitution of India provides for a federal system of government, But the term ‘federation’ has nowhere been used in the Constitution-True or False?

• What Supreme Court of India said on Federalism in India in Union of India and Anr versus M/s Mohit Minerals Through Director case?

• What observations did the Supreme Court made on the GST Council and on country’s federal structure? (Hint: Recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cannot be binding on the Centre and states and many more)

• Another definition of Federalism given by Supreme Court in today’s Verdict-Federalism In India is “a dialogue in which the states and the Centre constantly engage in conversations”, and though the Constitution confers “the Union with a higher share of power in certain situations to prevent chaos and provide security”, the states “can still resist the mandates of the Union by using different forms of political contestation”

• “The relationship between two constituent units that are not autonomous but rely on each other for their functioning is not in practice always collaborative or cooperative”-Decode the quote

• Remember this Statement-“The federal system”, the court said, “is a means to accommodate the needs of a pluralistic society to function in a democratic manner. It attempts to reconcile the desire of unity and commonality along with the desire for diversity and autonomy”.

• Decode the quote- “Democracy and federalism are interdependent on each other for their survival such that federalism would only be stable in well-functioning democracies”.

• Competitive Federalism Cooperative Federalism and Fiscal Federalism are very much in news. What do you understand by these terms in Indian Scenario?

📍 Explained: The SC ruling that GST Council decisions are not binding on Centre or states

📍 12 Different Types of Federalism (with Examples and Pros & Cons)

📍 The Paradox of ‘Centralised Federalism’: An Analysis of the Challenges to India’s Federal Design

After NGT notice, Govt forest panel seeks report on Arunachal projects

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

• Locate on Map: Dibang multipurpose project, Lower Subansiri hydel project, Etalin dam Project

• Locate on Map: Dibang and Subansiri, Rivers (Source, Location etc.)

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India-connect the Dots

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006-Key features

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020-Key Highlights

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

📍 Cabinet set deadline for Ken-Betwa link before it got clearances in place

📍 Ignoring green commitments: Weak political will, lack of a monitoring system

For safety of Gaganyaan crew, ISRO will simulate failure with ‘abort missions’

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

• Gaganyaan Mission-Know the key features

• Gaganyaan Mission-What makes this Mission very Unique?

• India’s Manned Mission to Space-Know in detail

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-About the Organisation

📍 Gaganyaan: Second unmanned mission planned in 2022-23 followed by human spaceflight, says govt

📍 ‘Pvt players in space sector can boost defence, manufacturing’

MCD merger: No clarity on staff status, functioning yet, say officials

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

• Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022-Key Highlights

• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012

• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation-Know their role and functions

• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs)-Opportunities, Issues and Challenges

• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board, Township and Special purpose Agency?

• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.

📍 Explained: What the BJP hopes to gain by merging Delhi’s three MCD

📍 Explained: What will change with the reunification of the MCDs in Delhi?

Commitments on territorial integrity must be met: EAM

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

• Ukraine-Russia War and its impact on BRICS?

• India maintained its balancing act on Ukraine and Highlighted certain key points as it attended the BRICS meeting recently. what were they?

• Evolution of BRICS from Russia-China (RC) to Russia-India-China (RIC) to Brazil- Russia-India-China (BRIC) to Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS)

• What is Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)?

• BRICS Development Bank-Key Features

• Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features

• RIC (Russia-India-China) out of BRICS-Significance and Stature in World Politics?

• Why BRICS Matters?

📍 Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)

📍 Why BRICS Still Matters

Rlys, IIT-Madras to develop Hyperloop

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

• What is Hyperloop?

• What makes Hyperloop technology first of its kind?

• Hyperloop designs employ three essential components i.e. tubes, pods, and terminals What are their benefits?

• How does Hyperloop tube work?

• The Problems associated with Hyperloop-Know in detail

• Hyperloop technology and India-Know in detail

• How was Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop envisaged?

• What’s the status of the Pune-Mumbai project?

• Which other cities in India are exploring Hyperloop?

📍 Explained: Why Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop may be scrapped

A regressive exception

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

• General Studies I: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

• Status of Constitutionality of the marital rape exception in India? What is Delhi High Court’s recent Verdict on Marital Rape?

• What is the Concept behind marriages in Indian Subcontinent or in the Indian Society?

• The Institution of Marriage-Why marriage is referred as an institution?

• Influence of Legislations like the prevention of Sati Act, 1829, The Hindu widow Remarriage Act, 1856, The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 on Hindu Marriage-Know in detail

• What is Section 375 of Indian Penal Code?

• What is Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code?

• What is Marital rape immunity?

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and National family health Survey

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape-Know the Key Highlights

• What is Law Commission of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

• Government of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• Criminalization of Marital Rape-Does the law exists in other Countries?

• What have the courts said in earlier instances like High courts Karnataka and Gujrat on Marital rape?

📍 Legally, sex worker can say no, not wife: judge

📍 UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL INSTITUTION (Chapter 3, 11th Sociology NCERT)

📍 Explained: What is the law on marital rape, and what has the Delhi High Court ruled?

Turkey to reject Sweden, Finland’s bid to join NATO

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The war in Ukraine has already changed the geopolitics of Europe and the world-How?

• What do you understand by the term “Neutrality” in Geopolitics? What is History of Neutrality?

• Know the Story-Finland and Sweden said their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance “without delay”. Now what next?

• Why Finland wants to join NATO?

• Will Finland and Sweden be the next Ukraine?

• What’s Turkey’s problem with the membership bids?

• Map work-Mark Finland, Turkey and Sweden (Both Physical and Political Map)

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Know the historical background and current Status

• NATO: Why Russia has a problem with its eastward expansion

• What is Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)?

• What is Article 4 of NATO’s Founding Treaty?

📍 Collective defence – Article 5

📍 Finland, Sweden are set to apply for Nato membership. What happens next?

📍 NATO expansion and Russia

BA.4 & BA.5

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

• The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has declared the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron as ‘variants of concern’-Know in detail

• How are the two new Omicron sub-variants different from the ones that caused the third wave of Covid-19 in India?

• Are the two sub-variants likely to cause more severe disease, hospitalisations?

• Are the variants likely to cause another surge in cases in India?

📍 India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn’t go the way of Covid vaccines

Fuel blending: new target, challenges ahead

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

• What is Ethanol?

• What is Ethanol Blending?

• What is the Significance of Ethanol Blending?

• National Policy on Biofuel 2018-Know the key Features

• What amendments have been made in National Policy on Biofuel 2018 so far?

• What does advancing the blending target mean?

• What is the current blending status?

• What are the roadblocks ahead?

📍 ‘9.99% ethanol blending in petrol’

📍 According to India’s National Policy on Biofuels, which of the following can be used as raw materials for the production of biofuels? (Please refer Prelims 2020 GS question Paper for complete question)

1. Cassava

2. Damaged wheat grains

3. Groundnut seeds

4. Horse gram

5. Rotten potatoes

6. Sugar beet

