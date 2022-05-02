UPSC CSE Key – May 2, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 2, 2022. If you missed the April 29, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Rs 1.68 lakh crore in Apr, GST collection soars to all-time high

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How the Goods and Services Tax (GST) System Works?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members

• What is the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Which taxes at the Centre and State level are being subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What were the major chronological events that have led to the introduction of GST?

• Kelkar Task Force on Goods and Services Tax (GST)-what was the recommendations?

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• What items are not taxed or covered under Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

Ukraine, bilateral ties on table for PM in Europe

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Which countries are Nordic?

• Nordic Countries vs Scandinavian Countries-Compare and Contrast

• Map Work-Locate Nordic and Scandinavian Countries

• What Explains Why the Nordic Countries Are Constantly Among the Happiest in the World?

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Germany, Denmark and France-Know the Significance of this trip in the current scenario

• India and Germany-Bilateral relationship between the two, Background and current Status

• India-Denmark and Green Strategic Partnership-Significance

• India and France-Historical Background and Strategic partnership between the two Nations

• India and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• India’s Geopolitical Stature and Changes in India’s Diplomacy-Elaborate in the current scenario

India’s moment

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Raisina Dialogue?

• What is the theme for the Raisina Dialogue 2022?

• Observer Research Foundation-Know in Brief

• Significance of Raisina Dialogue in General and Raisina Dialogue 2022 in particular

• India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict-a fine balance or Loyalty towards an age-old friend?

• India’s Geopolitical Stature and Changes in India’s Diplomacy-Elaborate in the current scenario

• The first major conflict amongst the great powers in the 21st century has presented India with challenges and opportunities-What are they?

Using markets to decarbonize

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s Commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070 at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 climate summit in Glasgow or India’s enhanced climate commitments — the “Panchamrit”

• International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2021 and India-Key Highlights

• What author is trying to say with the expression that “The Indian energy ecosystem is, highly carbon-intensive”?

• “Climate Change is a feature of market failure”-How far you agree with this statement?

• What is ‘Net Zero’?

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• India’s New Renewables Energy Target

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

• From “phase-out” of coal to “phase-down” of Coal-India’s Stand at the annual climate change conference in Glasgow

• Role and Functions of United Nations Security Council

• UN Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC-Know in Detail

• What is Carbon Pricing?

• What is a Carbon Tax?

