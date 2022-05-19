UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 19, 2022. If you missed the May 18, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

SC lets Perarivalan walk free, 24 years after death penalty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is A G Perarivalan?

• A G Perarivalan’s role in the Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi-Know in brief

• Know in brief the timeline of events in Perarivalan case

• What was the Tamil Nadu Governor’s Stand in 2015 on the remission plea given by AG Perarivalan case seeking release under Article 161 of the Constitution?

• What are Articles 72 and Article 161 of the Constitution?

• Pardoning Powers of Governor-Know in detail

• “Non-exercise of the power under Article 161 is not immune from judicial review”-Decode the quote

• “Article 161 of the Constitution which gives the constitutional power of Governors of States to grant pardon remains a “dead-letter”-How far you agree with this statement?

• The Supreme Court of India invoked the extraordinary power conferred on the court under Article 142 of the Constitution in A G Perarivalan’s Case-What is that “Extraordinary Power” granted to Supreme Court under Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• A G Perarivalan Case has once again undermined the Federal structure of the Country-Do you agree?

• What is Article 142 of the Indian Constitution?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Complete Justice’? Do you think that the term ‘Complete Justice’ is Subjective?

• Article 142 of the Constitution and ‘complete justice’-How Article 142 ensures ‘Complete Justice’?

• Know the instances where Supreme Court of India had invoked Article 142 like in Ayodhya Case, Bhopal Gas tragedy case, Liquor sale ban case, Coal Block Allocation Case etc.

PM panel flags urban job guarantee scheme, universal basic income

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Key Highlights of the report “The State of Inequality in India” released recently by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

• What is labour force participation rate?

• What is Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)?

• Who publishes Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)?

• What are the key employment and unemployment indicators used in Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)?

• What you understand by ‘Universal Basic Income (UBI)’?

• ‘Universal Basic Income can help in reducing inequality and eliminating poverty’-How far you agree with this statement?

• Universal Basic Income (UBI) has three components-what are they?

• From an economic point of view there are certain objections to a universal basic income-What are they?

THE CITY

Baijal resigns as L-G, cites personal reasons

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News-Anil Baijal

• What was the 69th Constitutional Amendment Act of 1991?

• Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991-Compare and Contrast

• Know the Key Provisions of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021

• Articles 239AA and 239AB of the Constitution-Know in Detail

• There was Conflict between the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G)-What were the point of conflicts between the two?

• Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in Government of NCT of Delhi vs Union of India and Another in 2018 case-Know in Detail

Govt flagged low score in World Bank’s governance index

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability, e-governance applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential; citizens charters, transparency & accountability and institutional and other measures.

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Bank’s World Governance Indicators and India’s sovereign ratings recently-Know in detail

• The World Bank’s World Governance Indicators provide a ranking based on certain dimensions of governance-What are they?

• What is ‘World Governance Indicators’?

• World Governance Indicators is a research program of which agency/organisation?

• Worldwide Governance Indicators-Why it is often criticised?

• Know the Pros and Cons of Worldwide Governance Indicators

• What is Sovereign Credit Rating?

• Sovereign Credit Rating and its impact on any Country’s Stature-Know in detail

• Sovereign credit ratings methodology-How ratings are calculated?

• Sovereign credit ratings-Components involved for Calculation and their weightage

• Know the names of various credit rating agencies

• India’s sovereign credit ratings-India’s credit rating given by these various agencies?

• India’s objection to credit ratings-Know the reasons

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

WHO’s gone wrong

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Population and associated issues

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll-Key Highlights

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll and New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-why different?

• New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-Key Highlights

• Civil Registration System (CRS) in India-Background

• Registrar General of India-About, Role and Functions

• What do the Civil Registration System (CRS) data say about Covid-19 deaths?

• What do understand by the term “excess mortality”?

• Why India is strongly objecting to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Another time, another

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Government of India has banned wheat exports with effect from May 13, 2022-why?

• What happened between April 11 and May 13 that such a drastic decision had to be taken?

• What could have been done even when wheat production and procurement are down?

• From an all-time high last year, procurement of wheat is set to hit a 15-year low this season, falling below existing stocks for the first time. What are the main reasons for procurement plunging to a 15-year-low this time?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

EXPLAINED

Why Meghalaya women (not men) prefer more daughters than sons

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What does the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) said on preference for sons in India?

• Meghalaya and preference for more daughters than sons (NFHS-5)-know in detail

• What is the ideal family according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)?

• Sons and Daughters Preference-Know the data and statistics given by NFHS-5

• What is Matrilineal system of inheritance?

• What is Matriarchal society?

• Map Work-Meghalaya (Mark Garo, Khasi and Jaintia Hills from east to west or west to east)

