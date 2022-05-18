UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 18, 2022. If you missed the May 17, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Rising prices drive wholesale inflation to record high of 15.1%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• The word ‘Inflation’ is now days very often in News. What do you understand by this term?

• Why Inflation holds so much importance for an Economy?

• The term ‘Price’ is almost familiar to all of us. What do you understand by the term ‘price’ and ‘Price Level’?

• How price level is Measured?

• What is Price Index? Which are the two most important Price indices?

• What is Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)? WPI and CPI is published by whom?

• What are the new features of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with base 2011-12?

• What are the changes in weights, number of items and quotations at the major group level between WPI (2011-12) and WPI (2004-05)?

• What was the purpose of revision of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series?

• What are the main uses of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• What is Producer Price Index (PPI)?

• How is Producer Price Index (PPI) different from Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• How global macroeconomic situation is showing signs of macro instability which is getting reflected now in increasing debt, deficits and inflation?

• What the World Economic Outlook, which is published by the IMF forecasted about inflation in Jan 2022?

• “Inflation today is the inevitable consequence of fiscal and monetary expansion that happened during the pandemic”-How far you agree with this statement?

• Know the Types of Inflation like Moderate Inflation, Galloping Inflation, Hyper-Inflation, Stagflation, Deflation, Core Inflation etc.

• Know the Causes of Inflation like Demand-Pull or Demand-Side inflation and Cost-Push or Supply-Side Inflation.

• There are two economic groups in every society including India i.e. the fixed income group and the variable income group. How Inflation effects these economic group?

• What is the Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What are the Steps or Measures Taken by RBI to Control Inflation recently?

Weak market debut for LIC, lists at 8% discount

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

• Initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)-Know the details of issue

• LIC IPO: What does it mean for the government and LIC?

• Who can apply and have reservation and discount?

• What are the challenges to the LIC IPO issue?

• What does ‘Offer for Sale’ stands for?

• Who all can invest in an Initial public offering (IPO)?

• What do you understand by ‘Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)’?

• Who fixes the price of securities in an issue?

• What are the advantages of listing a company?

• Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-About, Mission and Role

• Know about Stock Exchanges in India

GOVT & POLITICS

‘Strong Navy key to global power’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Guided-Missile Destroyer’ (DDG)?

• What do you understand by Stealth technology?

• The Visakhapatnam-class destroyers/P-15 Bravo-class/P-15B-Know the key features

• INS Udaygiri and INS Surat-Key features

• “INS Udaygiri and INS Surat will add might to the Navy’s arsenal and represent to the world India’s strategic strength as well as the power of self-reliance”-Why India needs strong and self-Reliant Naval Force?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

We ask the wrong question

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Communalism

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• “Architecture is one of the most commonly evident imprints that a civilisation leaves”-What author is trying to say?

• “Reading architecture with political philosophy tells us that that depends on what values we adopt in state formation”-Decode the quote

• Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque controversy- What is the issue thus far?

• What are the historical claims made by petitioner with respect to Gyanvapi mosque?

• What are the Historical debates associated with Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque?

• Why the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 is in News?

• Under what circumstances was the Places of Worship Act, 1991 law enacted, and how did the government justify it?

• The Places of Worship Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• What Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is all about?

• Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of the Places of worship act, 1991-Know the provisions

• Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict and Section 5 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991-Connect the Dot

• What did the Supreme Court say about the Places of Worship Act, 1991 in its Ayodhya judgment?

• Gyanvapi Mosque-Know the Style and Architecture

• Kashi Vishwanath Temple Architecture-Know in detail

• Ahilyabai Holkar and Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Connect the dots

• Know about Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project

EXPLAINED

Where coal blocks cases stand

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• Supreme Court of India on coal blocks allocation scam-What is the recent issue?

• Why Supreme court sought a report from Enforcement Directorate in connection with the coal blocks allocation scam?

• Who were involved in the cases?

• What the coal blocks cases are about?

Urban Heat Island

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is an urban heat island?

• Why are cities hotter than rural areas?

• Where were heat islands experienced recently?

• How can urban heat islands be reduced?

• What has NASA said on urban heat islands in India?

• What are the major causes behind urban heat island?

• What are the Impacts of Urban Heat Island?

India topped air pollution death toll in 2019: report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Data and Statistics associated with Pollution in India

• Recent report on pollution and health published in The Lancet Planetary Health-Know the key Highlights

• What are the reasons given for Air pollution in India in the latest Lancet report?

• Why India’s air pollution is always in News?

• What are the various Supreme Courts Judgments on Air Pollutions?

• Best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas-Use it as a case study

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Key Highlights

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Prepared by Whom?

• Fine particulate matter (PM2.5)-What is this and how does it get into the air?

• What are the sources of particulate matter (PM2.5)?

• What are the Harmful Effects of PM?

• Know about 2021 WHO air quality guidelines

