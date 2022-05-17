UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 17, 2022. If you missed the May 16, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Varanasi court orders sealing of Gyanvapi mosque spot after Shivling discovery claim

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque controversy- What is the issue thus far?

• What are the historical claims made by petitioner with respect to Gyanvapi mosque?

• What are the Historical debates associated with Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque?

• Why the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 is in News?

• Under what circumstances was the Places of Worship Act, 1991 law enacted, and how did the government justify it?

• The Places of Worship Act, 1991-Know the Key Provisions

• What Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is all about?

• Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of the Places of worship act, 1991-Know the provisions

• Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict and Section 5 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991-Connect the Dot

• What did the Supreme Court say about the Places of Worship Act, 1991 in its Ayodhya judgment?

• Gyanvapi Mosque-Know the Style and Architecture

• Kashi Vishwanath Temple Architecture-Know in detail

• Ahilyabai Holkar and Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Connect the dots

• Know about Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project

Export ban shakes world markets, wheat prices up 6%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s wheat production and wheat exports in Global Scenario-Know the Fact

• The Government of India has banned wheat exports with effect from May 13, 2022-why?

• India defended the decision of Wheat export-what is India’s Stand?

• What happened between April 11 and May 13 that such a drastic decision had to be taken?

• Who are the Biggest Buyer Countries of Wheat from India-Know the top Five

• What could have been done even when wheat production and procurement are down?

• From an all-time high last year, procurement of wheat is set to hit a 15-year low this season, falling below existing stocks for the first time. What are the main reasons for procurement plunging to a 15-year-low this time?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

India looks at reopening mission in Kabul minus senior diplomats

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Embassy?

• What is Consulate?

• What are Key Differences Between Consulate and Embassy?

• Ambassador and High Commissioner-Compare and Contrast

• Why India closed its embassy in Afghanistan?

• A diplomatic mission or foreign mission-Know the Mandate and Role

• What is the difference between Embassies and High Commissions?

• The history of diplomatic missions-Know in detail

• Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and Vienna Convention on Consular Relations

• Know about Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

THE CITY

Yamuna runs dry, water supply in capital to be hit from today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Water production and distribution system for domestic consumers in Delhi-How water supply is done in Delhi?

• New Delhi is greatly dependent on which external water resources?

• What the 2030 Water Resources Group’s report “Charting Our Water Future” predicted about Delhi way back in 2009?

• What is the per capita water availability in Delhi?

• Map work-Mark the North India Drainage Basins

• What is the National Water Policy, 2002?

• What do you understand by the term ‘water table’?

• Depleting water levels in the Yamuna-Reason out

• How water table vary in a region-Know the Long-term reasons

• Groundwater Decline and Depletion-Know the reasons

• Map Work-Yamuna, Source point of Yamuna, Important tributaries, Important Dam and water reservoir

EXPRESS NETWORK

Monsoon reaches Andamans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• South West Monsoon Season-Why Monsoon here is referred as “Southwest Monsoon”?

• What do you understand by “Onset of monsoons”?

• Monsoon and India-Connect the dots

• Arabian Sea branch of South West Monsoons and Bay of Bengal branch of South West Monsoon-Compare and contrast

• The southwest monsoon season and the retreating monsoon-Know the difference

• The Sea Surface Temperature (SST), Mean Sea Level pressure in east Asia, The surface air temperature over northwest Europe and the warm water volume of the equatorial Pacific Ocean-Impact on Monsoon

• Coriolis Force and role in Monsoon-Know in detail

• What are the Niño and La Niña?

• EL Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO impact on Monsoon

• Indian Ocean Dipole-Know in Detail

• Factors Influencing South-West Monsoon Formation

• What is Inter Tropical Convergence Zone?

• What do you understand by the expression ‘Onset of the South-West Monsoon’?

• Impact of Monsoons on Life in India-Economical, Cultural and Social

• India Meteorological Department and Monsoon Prediction in India

• How much rainfall does India receive on average in a year?

• When is the Long Period Average (LPA) revised?

• Why has it been downgraded?

• Has the all-India quantitative rainfall reduced?

Ramgarh sanctuary now a tiger reserve

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Park?

• What is Wildlife Sanctuary

• What is Tiger Reserve?

• Know the difference between National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve

• “Status of Tigers in India” report-Key Highlights

• What is Project Tiger?

• National Tiger Conservation Authority is a statutory body under which Ministry?

• Who is the Chairman of National Tiger Conservation Authority?

• What is Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CATS)?

• Know about Section 38V (1) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

• Map Work-Locate Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary and Tiger reserves in India

• Map Work-Locate top five and bottom five states, Tiger Reserves mentioned in IFSR 2021

THE IDEAS PAGE

Bound by geography

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• “We can choose our friends but not our neighbours”-What is the relevance of this said quote in Geopolitics?

• What are the Recent developments in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Pakistan and how it impacts India?

• “The current crisis in Sri Lanka raised hopes for transcending the internal ethnic divide in the island nation and rebuilding political confidence between Colombo and Delhi”-What Author is trying to say with this statement?

• India-Nepal, Buddha, Buddhism and “Buddhist circuit”-What is the relevance of Buddha and Buddhism as a diplomacy between India and Nepal?

• Religion and culture in diplomatic and Bilateral Relations-Know the pros and Cons

The cybersecurity burden

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is “Cyber Security”?

• Why Cyber Security is required?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• Types of Cyber Attacks-Know in detail

•What are the or what should be the features of Cyber Security?

• What is CERT-In?

• What are the cybersecurity norms announced by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently?

• What are these norms that CERT-In is clarifying?

• Know Cyber Security initiatives in India- Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-IN), Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative, National Cyber Security Coordination Centre (NCCC), Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Cyberdome (Kerala)

• Global Cyber Security Index (GCI)-Know the facts like who publishes and what are the components of this Index etc.

• Snooping and Surveillance in the name of Cyber and National Security-Where to draw the line?

• Supreme Court of India on snooping and surveillance-People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) vs Union of India case in 1996, Rule 419A of the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951

• Justice Raveendran Committee Report-Know in detail

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019-key Highlights

