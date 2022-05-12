UPSC CSE Key – May 12, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 12, 2022. If you missed the May 11, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Marital rape: Delhi HC judges split on exception to law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• Status of Constitutionality of the marital rape exception in India? What is Delhi High Court’s recent Verdict on Marital Rape?

• What is the Concept behind marriages in Indian Subcontinent or in the Indian Society?

• The Institution of Marriage-Why marriage is referred as an institution?

• Influence of Legislations like the prevention of Sati Act, 1829, The Hindu widow Remarriage Act, 1856, The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 and The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 on Hindu Marriage-Know in detail

• What is Section 375 of Indian Penal Code?

• What is Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code?

• What is Marital rape immunity?

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and National family health Survey

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape-Know the Key Highlights

• What is Law Commission of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

• Government of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• Criminalization of Marital Rape-Does the law exists in other Countries?

• What have the courts said in earlier instances like High courts Karnataka and Gujrat on Marital rape?

Jharkhand mining secy held in money laundering case

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy

• General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention

• General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration:

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is IAS officer Pooja Singhal and what’s the case?

• What Is Money Laundering?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• Money Laundering and its impact? What influence does money laundering have on economic development?

• How does fighting money laundering help fight crime?

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED) comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation in recent time?

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

• The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a Statutory Body-True or False?

• What is the Primary Objective of monetary policy in India?

• There are several direct and indirect instruments that are used for implementing monetary policy-What are they?

• What is REPO rate?

• What is Current Repo Rate?

• What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) Rate?

• What happens when Repo Rate and CRR is increased?

• Why did RBI increase the REPO and CRR recently?

• Impact of increase in the REPO and CRR on Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing

Facility (MSF) etc.

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A Pregnant Pause

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?

• Sedition laws in India-Know about them

• Historical Background of Sedition Law-Who drafted it?

• When was sedition law used against Mahatma Gandhi and BG Tilak?

• What is Section 124A of Indian Penal Code?

• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition in India-Know in detail

• What is the fresh challenge to sedition law?

• Sedition laws in other countries-Compare and Contrast

• What is the Supreme Court’s stand on it?

• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?

• Supreme Court’s Landmark decision in Kedar Nath Singh v. State of Bihar (1962) case and the Balwant Singh vs State of Punjab (1995) case-know in detail

• What are the Kedar Nath Singh guidelines?

• What does the Law Commission of India say on sedition?

• National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on the Sedition Law-Know the facts and figures given by NCRB

• Problems with the sedition laws-Brainstorm

• Has the Law of Sedition Been Misused?

• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation of Sedition Law?

• Mahatma Gandhi on Section 124A as the “prince among the political sections of the Indian Penal Code designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen”-Decode the Quote

• How Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) contradicts Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

• The Law of Sedition Should Be Repealed Now? Critically Analyse

THE IDEAS PAGE

The good cop

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Police Reforms-Aims and Objectives

• Police Reforms, need of the hour-Comment

• Expenditure on police is how much of the central and state government budgets?

• Vacancies in State and Central Police Force and the sanctioned police strength -Know the Data

• What are the United Nations recommended standard of police per lakh persons?

• What are the recommendations given by various Committees / Commission on Police Reforms like the National Police Commission (1978-82), the Padmanabhaiah Committee on restructuring of Police (2000) and the Malimath Committee on reforms in Criminal Justice System (2002-03)?

• What are the recommendations of Second Administrative reforms commission on police reforms?

• What were the components of the Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) scheme?

• What are the Responsibilities of centre and states with regard to police?

• Law and Order and Police is in State List, Union List or in the Concurrent List?

• What is Schedule 7 and Article 355 in the Constitution of India?

• What are the Directions of the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh vs Union of India, 2006?

• What are the Key features of the Model Police Act, 2006?

Heading for GST Exit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How the Goods and Services Tax (GST) System Works?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 101st Amendment Act, 2016-Know in detail

• GST Council and Article 279A of the Constitution-Key Provisions

• GST Council and Members

• What is Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Which taxes at the Centre and State level are being subsumed into Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• What were the major chronological events that have led to the introduction of GST?

• Kelkar Task Force on Goods and Services Tax (GST)-what was the recommendations?

• What are the different types of Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• How would a particular transaction of goods and services be taxed simultaneously under Central GST (CGST) and

State GST (SGST)?

• What are the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India?

• What items are not taxed or covered under Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

• Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Issues and Challenges

