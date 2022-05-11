UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 11, 2022. If you missed the May 10, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Until you reconsider sedition law, what of pending and future cases, SC asks Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?

• Sedition laws in India-Know about them

• Historical Background of Sedition Law-Who drafted it?

• When was sedition law used against Mahatma Gandhi and BG Tilak?

• What is Section 124A of Indian Penal Code?

• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition in India-Know in detail

• What is the fresh challenge to sedition law?

• Sedition laws in other countries-Compare and Contrast

• What is the Supreme Court’s stand on it?

• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?

• Supreme Court’s Landmark decision in Kedar Nath Singh v. State of Bihar (1962) case and the Balwant Singh vs State of Punjab (1995) case-know in detail

• What are the Kedar Nath Singh guidelines?

• What does the Law Commission of India say on sedition?

• National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report statistics on the Sedition Law-Know the facts and figures given by NCRB

• Problems with the sedition laws-Brainstorm

• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation of Sedition Law?

• Mahatma Gandhi on Section 124A as the “prince among the political sections of the Indian Penal Code designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen”-Decode the Quote

• How Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) contradicts Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is the sedition law, and why Supreme Court’s fresh directive is important

📍 Time’s up for sedition law

FCRA nod for ‘bribes’: CBI questions MHA staff, searches 40 locations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is foreign contribution defined in Section 2(1)(h) of FCRA, 2010?

• What is a foreign source?

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)-What and When it was enacted?

• Rationality behind the enactment of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)?

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2020-Key Changes

• NGOs and FCRA-why most of the NGOs are brought under FCRA?

• Can NGOs use the foreign contributions for investment in Mutual Funds and other speculative investments?

• Who can receive foreign contribution?

• Who cannot receive foreign contribution?

• Are there any banned organisations from whom foreign contribution should not be accepted?

• Whether donation given by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) is treated as ‘foreign contribution’?

• Whether foreign remittances received from a relative are to be treated as foreign contribution as per FCRA, 2010?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is FCRA, the law related to NGO funding which certain MHA officials are accused of violating?

He placed santoor on centre stage of classical music

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News- Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

• Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and his Contributions in Hindustani Classical Music-Know in detail

• Santoor-About and key Characteristics

• Indian Classical Music-Key Features

• Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music-Compare and Contrast

• Genesis of Hindustani Music-Have you heard of Bharata’s Natyashastra?

• Major Styles of Hindustani Music-Know in Brief (Hint-Dhrupad, Khayal, Thumri etc.)

• Hindustani Music Gharanas-What do you understand by the term ‘Gharana’?

• Can you name some Hindustani Music Gharanas?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 From him, I learnt to maintain the ragas

EXPRESS NETWORK

Covid compounded global warming fight: Minister

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)-About

• Map Work-Locate Côte d’Ivoire and Abidjan

• What is the theme of COP 15 United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Desertification’?

• What are the Causes of Desertification?

• Desertification in India-Know in detail

• What are the measures taken by India to Curb Desertification/Land Degradation?

• United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UN-CCD)-Background and current status

• Global Efforts to Prevent Desertification Goal 15 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), 2030-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

📍 UNCCD 15th session of the Conference of the Parties

Pleas on criminalization of marital rape: Delhi HC verdict likely today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• IPC Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Marital Rape

• Status of Constitutionality of the marital rape exception in India

• High courts of Delhi, Karnataka and Gujrat on Marital rape

• The Institution of Marriage-What is the Rationality behind the use of the word “Institution” with Marriage?

• What is Marital rape immunity?

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

• Government of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• Criminalization of Marital Rape-Does the law exists in other Countries?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 A history of the movement to criminalise marital rape across the world

📍 Explained: The debate over marital rape

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Number wars

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll-Key Highlights

• World Health Organisation recent data on Covid death toll and New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-why different?

• New data from the office of the Registrar General of India-Key Highlights

• Civil Registration System (CRS) in India-Background

• Registrar General of India-About, Role and Functions

• What do the Civil Registration System (CRS) data say about Covid-19 deaths?

• What do understand by the term “excess mortality”?

• Why India is strongly objecting to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The death data in CRS, and why they do not tell the full story of India’s Covid-19 toll

📍 Over 90% deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions

THE IDEAS PAGE

Stable population, unmet need

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)-Key Highlights

• National Family Health Survey (NFHS) is conducted by which Ministry?

• Know the terms-Total Fertility Rate (TFR)

• What does Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1 mean?

• How is the Total Fertility Rate calculated?

• What is the difference between birth rate and Total Fertility Rate (TFR)?

• Does an increase in births mean that TFR will definitely go up?

• What is India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in latest National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5)?

• Total Fertility Rate (TFR) across states and UTs-Know the Statistics

• Key Differences between National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) and National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4)

• Total Fertility Rate (TFR) Data of Northern States and Southern States-why so much of Difference?

• Total Fertility Rate (TFR) Data of religious communities recently-Know the data’s

• Muslims’ fertility rate has seen the sharpest decline-Why?

• Family Planning in India-Issues and Challenges

• What are the factors that influence fertility behaviour? (Hint: Given in the Article)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 National Family Health Survey 5

EXPLAINED

Making sense of exchange rate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What does exchange rate signify?

• How is it determined?

• What determines the rupee’s demand and supply vis-a-vis other currencies?

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• What is Devaluation of Currency? Depreciation and Devaluation both are same?

• What are the reasons for Current Depreciation of Indian Rupee?

• How does the rupee’s exchange rate fluctuate?

• What is the RBI’s role in this?

• Is a fall in the exchange rate necessarily a bad thing?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Re drops to record low below 77 level: Imports to get dearer

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.