UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for May 10, 2022. If you missed the May 9, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Lanka PM resigns after violence, ruling party MP dies in clashes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sri Lanka is facing worst ever economic crisis since its independence-Factors which led Sri Lanka into this Crisis situation?

• Sri Lanka’s Debt Default-What have you understood by the term ‘debt default’?

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• “Impact of the chemical fertiliser ban on agricultural production drags down the prospects of economic recovery”-How far you agree this Statement?

• Sri Lankan Crisis and organic farming-Connect the dots

• ‘Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis predates the “manmade” agriculture disaster’-How far you agree with this statement?

• What do you know about IMF’s ‘Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument’?

• International Monetary Fund (IMF)-Objective, History, Role and Functions

• Emergency Provisions given in Indian Constitution Vs Emergency Provisions in Sri Lanka-Compare and Contrast

• Who is helping Sri Lanka?

• India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• What Is a Currency Swap?

• How a Currency Swap Works?

• What Is a Credit Line?

• How Does a Credit Line Work?

• Map Work- Sri Lanka (Political Map and Physical Map)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Sri Lanka economic crisis explained: How did the country get here, who is helping?

📍 with brother Mahinda’s resignation, road only gets tougher for Gotabaya

Centre to SC: We will relook at sedition, you defer hearing case

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?

• Sedition laws in India-Know about them

• Historical Background of Sedition Law-Who drafted it?

• What is Section 124A of Indian Penal Code?

• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition in India-Know in detail

• What is the Supreme Court’s stand on it?

• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?

• Supreme Court’s Landmark decision in Kedar Nath Singh v. State of Bihar (1962) case and the Balwant Singh vs State of Punjab (1995) case-know in detail

• What are the Kedar Nath Singh guidelines?

• What does the Law Commission of India say on sedition?

• National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report statistics on the Sedition Law-Know the facts and figures given by NCRB

• Problems with the sedition laws-Brainstorm

• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation of Sedition Law?

• Mahatma Gandhi on Section 124A as the “prince among the political sections of the Indian Penal Code designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen”-Decode the Quote

• How Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) contradicts Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Sedition law: A threat to Indian democracy?

📍 Why government’s use of sedition law reveals a colonial mindset

📍 Don’t Step Back

Day after LG prays at protected J&K temple, ASI expresses concern

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Martand Sun Temple-Location

• Martand Sun Temple-Architecture of the Temple

• Martand Sun Temple and King Lalitaditya-Connect the dot

• Kalhana and Rajatarangini-Connect the dot

• Who destroyed the Martand Sun Temple?

• Other famous sun temples in India-Know about them

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Powers, Functions, Role and Mandate

• “Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to act as guardian of India’s heritage” once observed by Supreme Court in the context of Taj Mahal-Do you think that ASI has failed to preserve other monuments and Heritage of India?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Significance

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 With security, pilgrims pray at ASI-protected temple ruins in Valley

Previous Year Mains Questions Covering the same theme:

📍 Safeguarding the Indian art Heritage is the need of the moment. Discuss (GS-1, 2018)

📍 Indian philosophy and tradition played a significant role in conceiving and shaping the monuments and art in India. Discuss (GS-1, 2020)

Previous Year Prelims Questions Covering the same theme:

📍 Which of the following is/are famous for Sun temples? (Paper 1-2017)

1. Arasavalli

2. Amarakantak

3. Omkareshwar

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

a. 1 only

b. 2 and 3 only

c. 1 and 3 only

d. 1, 2 and 3

IndiGo: DGCA to send probe team to Ranchi and Hyderabad

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections

Key Points to Ponder:

• Recent IndiGo’s Ranchi airport controversy-Know in detail

• What is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

• Disabled population Statistics given by Census 2011-Know the Data

• Supreme Court on Ravinder Kumar Dhariwal and Anr. v. Union of India and Ors-

• Supreme Court in Jeeja Ghosh vs Union of India in dec 2021-what were the guidelines issued by the Court?

• Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 [RPwD Act]-Key Highlights

• Disable and Disability-Know these terms (Multidimensional approach like Social, Physical, Economical-try to connect the dots)

• What are the Constitutional Frameworks for Differently abled in India?

• Government Programmes and initiatives for Disabled in India-Know in detail

• Disability and Rehabilitation Services in India: Issues and Challenges

• United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and International Day of Persons with Disabilities by the United Nations.

• Global & National Initiatives to Raise Awareness on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)-Know in detail

• The United Nations General Assembly and World Autism Awareness Day on 2nd April-know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 FLYING LOW

📍 Indigo boy, my child

THE IDEAS PAGE

US and Asia after Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• USA’s Interest in Indo-Pacific Region-Know in detail

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Indo-Pacific or Asia-Pacific-Any difference or both are same?

• Map Work- Indo-Pacific Region

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy-Know in detail

• China’s Rise and the Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region-Brainstorm

• Indo-Pacific region and the Geopolitical Challenges-What are they?

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)-Know in detail

• The QUAD in the Indo-Pacific region and its implication geopolitically

• What is Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Know the member nations and observer countries

• India and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

Other Important Videos/Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The Significance Of The Indo-Pacific For India | Express Opinion by Prof C Raja Mohan

📍 What Is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Far-reaching ramifications, need time: Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the definition of minority under Indian laws?

• Who are the minorities in India?

• What does the Constitution say about minorities?

• What is Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution?

• Section 2(c) of the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992?

• Which are the minorities notified by the Government of India?

• Religious and linguistic minority-Know the difference

• When can states in India declare Hindus as minority?

• Minority status with the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in 2002 TMA Pai Foundation and 2005 Bal Patil Case Ruling-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Who is a ‘minority’ in India? What the Constitution says, how Supreme Court has ruled

EXPLAINED

Behind low wheat procurement

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• From an all-time high last year, procurement of wheat is set to hit a 15-year low this season, falling below existing stocks for the first time. What are the two main reasons for procurement plunging to a 15-year-low this time? (Hint: Read the article)

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• Wheat Production in India-Wheat is a Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• How does the government procure wheat-Know about government’s wheat procurement policy

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Demand up, output down: Atta prices at record high

Jawad, Asani, Sitrang…How Cyclones Over North Indian Ocean Are Named

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Cyclone?

• Cyclone, Tornado, Hurricane and Typhoon-How they are different from each other?

• Cyclone and Super Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Cyclone and Anti-Cyclone-Compare and Contrast

• Types of Cyclones or Classification of Cyclones-Know in detail

• What are the Stages of Formation of Cyclones?

• What are Air Masses and Fronts? How they associated with the formation of Cyclones?

• India’s Vulnerability to Cyclones-Know in Detail

• The IMD issues warnings in four stages for the Indian coast-What are they?

• Cyclone Asani-Name given by which Country?

• How are Cyclones named?

• World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)-About, Role, Vision and Mission

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 New list of names of tropical cyclones over north Indian Ocean

Previous Year Mains Questions Covering the same theme:

📍 Tropical cyclones are largely confined to South China Sea, Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mexico. Why? (GS-1, 2014)

📍 The recent cyclone on the east coast of India was called “Phailin”. How are the tropical cyclones named across the world? (GS-1, 2013)

UIDAI says Aadhaar data can’t be used in crime investigations; here’s why

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

• How Aadhar and UIDAI related?

• Aadhar is issued by whom?

• Unique identification and Aadhar-How this unique identification are achieved?

• Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019-key provisions

• Aadhar, Data sovereignty and Data Protection-Connect the dot

• Can Aadhar details be shared with security agencies?

• Data protection and National security-what are the point of conflicts?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is Aadhar

📍 Aadhar biometric data cannot be used for crime investigations, UIDAI clarifies

ECONOMY

Re hits record low, breaches 77 level: Imports to get dearer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Currency depreciation?

• What do you understand by Rupee depreciation?

• Appreciation vs Depreciation of Currency-Compare and Contrast

• What is Devaluation of Currency? Depreciation and Devaluation both are same?

• What are the reasons for Current Depreciation of Indian Rupee?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What Is Currency Depreciation?

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.