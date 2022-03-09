UPSC CSE Key – March 9, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 9, 2022. If you missed the March 8, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

India, Nepal and Bangladesh finalise MoU

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA)-Key Highlights

• What is Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA)?

• Trade between India and other South Asian Countries-know the data

• The establishment of the BBIN initiative is important for trade-How and Why?

• Know about South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA)

• Why Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) if South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) is already there?

• Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) is a result of failure of SAFTA or it is just a trade bloc?

Women’s Day

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies I: History of the world will include events, Role of women and women’s organization and Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• International Women’s Day (IWD)-Historical Background (Hint: Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th is strongly linked to the women’s movements during the Russian Revolution, 1917)

• United Nations recognition to women’s day and the year 1975

• Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) Often referred to as the

“Women’s Bill of Rights”-What all you know about CEDAW?

• Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action-Know in Detail

• Global Gender Gap Report 2021-What are the components of this report?

• Global Gender Gap Report 2021 and India

• Greater gender diversity and higher GDPs-give some examples

• What is your basic understanding of the term ‘empowering women’ or ‘women empowerment’?

With 3% recovery of pilfered funds, Bihar among laggard states

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Social Audit-What do you understand by this?

• Mahatma Gandhi National National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Social Audit

• Social Audit-Issues and Challenges

• Information-Monitoring, Evaluation and Social Audit (I-MESA) under which Ministry?

What makes Ukraine a study destination for Indians and others

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How many international students are studying in Ukraine?

• What are the flights being operated to evacuate Indian nationals?

• What preparations are being made for the arrival of evacuated students from Ukraine?

• How many Indian students are there in Ukraine?

• Why eastern Europe is popular with Indian medical students?

• Why is Ukraine preferred for an MBBS courses?

Looming oil crisis: what now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How big a player is Russia in the global oil market?

• Why were oil prices rising even before the Ukraine crisis?

• Can strategic reserves not help meet the gap?

• Ukraine Invasion-What’s at Stake for the Global Economy

• War and Impact on Indian Economy in the context of crude oil prices, inflation, Import and Exports, Current

account deficit, subsidies on LPG and Kerosene

• What exactly is crude oil?

• What do you understand by Sanctions and embargoes?

• Economic sanctions on Russia-Impact

• Can’t there be increased supplies from countries such as Venezuela and Iran?

• Is there a difference in the dependence of the US and its European allies on Russian energy imports?

