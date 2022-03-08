UPSC CSE Key – March 8, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 8, 2022. If you missed the March 7, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

PM speaks to Putin and Zelenskyy, seeks support for quick evacuation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Operation Ganga?

• How many Indians are stuck in Ukraine?

• Map work-Sumy, Kiev, Kharkiv

• Challenges for evacuation

• Announcement of the ceasefire and the establishment of “humanitarian corridors” in parts of Russia and Ukraine

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

FALL AND FALL

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• War and Its impact on Indian Economy

• An immediate consequence of this conflict-the price of crude oil and its impact

• War and its impact on commodities especially Energy and food

• Russia-Ukraine Crisis and impact on Indian Steel sector

• War and Fears of high Inflation

THE IDEAS PAGE

Revisiting deterrence in Asia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Russia-Ukraine crisis and consequential debate on the importance of atomic weapons in deterring Chinese

expansionism-what author is trying to explain?

• Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the war-will this now change the discourse of world’s outlook towards

nuclear weapons?

• After Russia-Ukraine crisis, other countries will start hoarding nuclear weapons rather than abandoning them

especially Asian Countries-Do you think so?

• China-Taiwan will be next Russia-Ukraine? Do you agree?

• Nuclear weapons and India

EXPLAINED

Oil spike and stagflation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is Stagflation?

• How does one get into Stagflation?

• Is India facing stagflation?

• Still, can the latest spike in oil prices send India into stagflation?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

The legacy of Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule

• Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule-Their endeavors and legacy

