UPSC CSE Key – March 7, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 7, 2022. If you missed the March 4, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Hoping for rescue ‘any minute’, Indian students wait in Sumy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Operation Ganga?

• How many Indians are stuck in Ukraine?

• Map work-Sumy, Kiev, Kharkiv

• Challenges for evacuation

• Announcement of the ceasefire and the establishment of “humanitarian corridors” in parts of Ukraine

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India’s difficult evacuation challenge in Sumy

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Autocrats and Oil

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What will be the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on India’s energy sector?

• Ukraine-Russia conflict and its impact on India’s macro-economy

• Balance of payments, exchange rate and inflationary consequences of rising oil prices due to war

• Value of India’s energy assets in Russia-how much and what will be the impact of war on them

• According to the author, India will also be affected by the emergent energy landscape. What are the Four features

that define this landscape?

• The Ukraine crisis throws up many learnings-what are they?

• Five broad policy suggestions by the Author-what are they?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Russia-Ukraine war to have ‘ripple effects’ on India’s fuel prices: Experts

THE IDEAS PAGE

The fire next time

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Forest Fires’? What is the Cause of Forest Fires?

• Vulnerability of India’s Forests to Fires

• Forest fires in Simlipal Tiger Reserve and in Uttarakhand and its impact-Case Study

• Tribal and local communities and Forest fires

• Preparedness mechanism and disaster mitigation for forest fires in India

• National Action Plan on Forest Fires (NAPFF) 2018 and Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why forest fires break out in the spring, and why they have been so frequent this year

EXPLAINED

How many tigers are too many?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Project Tiger and National Tiger Conservation Authority

• Map Work-Sunderbans

• Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CATS)

• Section 38V (1) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

• Wildlife Institute of India-Under which Ministry?

• Know the Difference between Extinct, Extinct in the Wild and Critically Endangered

• Human and Animal Conflicts-Reasons

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 126 Tiger Deaths Recorded in India 2021: NTCA

Russia’s ally Belarus and its role in Ukraine war

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Belarus

• Belarus in the war

• Belarus-Russia and Belarus-Ukraine-Bilateral relations

• Ukraine crisis: What does Belarus have to gain, and lose?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Belarusian forces will not take part in Ukraine war, Lukashenko says

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.