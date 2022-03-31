UPSC CSE Key – March 31, 2022: What you need to read today

March 31, 2022 7:28:37 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 31, 2022. If you missed the March 30, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here
Front Page
Social media user can seek action if account suspended with no notice: Govt
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by ‘Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs)’?
• Digital media regulation in India
• Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021-Key Features
• Information Technology Act, 2000-Key Highlights (Section 66-A, Section 69-A)
• Suspension of account by Significant Social Media Intermediaries-Why and Why Not?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Twitter not bothered about sensitivities of people in other religions, says Delhi HC
In Parliament
LS Passes MCD Bill, Shah says BJP Workers not afraid
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions
• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012
• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation
• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs).
• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board,
Township and Special purpose Agency?
• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: What the BJP hopes to gain by merging Delhi’s three MCD
The Editorial
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance and Indian Geography
Main Examination: General Studies II: Inter-States disputes and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Assam and Meghalaya border Dispute- Historical Background and What is the present status?
• Map Work-Langpih, Kamrup and Garo Hills
• Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971 and Meghalaya State Day (on 21 January 1972 Meghalaya was declared as a State)
• Interstate border disputes in India
• Article 263 of the Constitution of India and Interstate Border Disputes
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Assam-Mizoram border dispute, and its roots in two notifications dating to 1875 and 1933
📍 Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Fault line from history flares up in the present
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by “Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCS)”?
• RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.
• What is Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code?
• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016-Key Highlights
• National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-Role and Features
• Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-Role and Features
• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment Bill), 2021-Key amendments
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Insolvency: Bill on pre-pack resolution of MSMEs tabled
The Ideas Page
Natural partners of the future
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest
Key Points to Ponder:
• India-Australia Bilateral Relations-Background
• INDAUS ECTA (India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement)-Key Proposals
• Early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia-Key highlights
• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?
• What other Free Trade Agreements is India currently negotiating?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Trade Talk: Interim trade deal soon ahead of India-Australia FTA
Explained
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded European countries to pay for natural gas imports in rubles-Why this
Step?
• Will it help the ruble?
• How will European companies get rubles, if they are to comply with Putin’s demand?
• Could Putin’s decision be counter-productive for Russia? What are the wider ramifications?
• How is India affected?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 The war is reshaping how Europe spends
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com
The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-