UPSC CSE Key – March 31, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

Social media user can seek action if account suspended with no notice: Govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs)’?

• Digital media regulation in India

• Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021-Key Features

• Information Technology Act, 2000-Key Highlights (Section 66-A, Section 69-A)

• Suspension of account by Significant Social Media Intermediaries-Why and Why Not?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Twitter not bothered about sensitivities of people in other religions, says Delhi HC

In Parliament

LS Passes MCD Bill, Shah says BJP Workers not afraid

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions

• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012

• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation

• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs).

• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board,

Township and Special purpose Agency?

• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What the BJP hopes to gain by merging Delhi’s three MCD

The Editorial

Six Down

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance and Indian Geography

Main Examination: General Studies II: Inter-States disputes and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Assam and Meghalaya border Dispute- Historical Background and What is the present status?

• Map Work-Langpih, Kamrup and Garo Hills

• Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971 and Meghalaya State Day (on 21 January 1972 Meghalaya was declared as a State)

• Interstate border disputes in India

• Article 263 of the Constitution of India and Interstate Border Disputes

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Assam-Mizoram border dispute, and its roots in two notifications dating to 1875 and 1933

📍 Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Fault line from history flares up in the present

Resolving Stress

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by “Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCS)”?

• RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

• What is Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code?

• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016-Key Highlights

• National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-Role and Features

• Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-Role and Features

• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment Bill), 2021-Key amendments

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Insolvency: Bill on pre-pack resolution of MSMEs tabled

The Ideas Page

Natural partners of the future

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Australia Bilateral Relations-Background

• INDAUS ECTA (India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement)-Key Proposals

• Early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia-Key highlights

• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?

• What other Free Trade Agreements is India currently negotiating?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Trade Talk: Interim trade deal soon ahead of India-Australia FTA

Explained

Putin’s Ruble Gambit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded European countries to pay for natural gas imports in rubles-Why this

Step?

• Will it help the ruble?

• How will European companies get rubles, if they are to comply with Putin’s demand?

• Could Putin’s decision be counter-productive for Russia? What are the wider ramifications?

• How is India affected?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The war is reshaping how Europe spends

