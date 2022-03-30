UPSC CSE Key – March 30, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 30, 2022. If you missed the March 24, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Meghalaya, Assam take key step to resolve border row

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance and Indian Geography

Main Examination: General Studies II: Inter-States disputes and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Assam and Meghalaya border Dispute- Historical Background and What is the present status?

• Map Work-Langpih, Kamrup and Garo Hills

• Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971 and Meghalaya State Day (on 21 January 1972 Meghalaya was declared as a State)

• Interstate border disputes in India

• Article 263 of the Constitution of India and Interstate Border Disputes

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Assam-Mizoram border dispute, and its roots in two notifications dating to 1875 and 1933

📍 Assam-Mizoram border dispute: Fault line from history flares up in the present

FM underlines growth, flags war challenges: Oil prices, supply disruption

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Annual Financial Statement (AFS) or Union Budget, Article 112 of the Indian Constitution and Stages of Budget in

the parliament

• Appropriation Bill-What do you know about this Bill?

• Appropriation Bill and Article 114 of the constitution

• What is the Procedure Followed for the Appropriation Bill in Parliament?

• Power of Rajya Sabha over Appropriation Bill?

• Appropriation Bill and Appropriation Act-Know the Difference

• Appropriation Bill vs Finance Bill-Know the Difference

• What do you understand by ‘Vote on Account’?

• The budget consists of two types of expenditure—the expenditure ‘charged’ upon the Consolidated Fund of India and

the expenditure ‘made’ from the Consolidated Fund of India, what are the ‘Charged’ and ‘made’ Expenditure?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is Finance Bill?

GOVT & POLITICS

Can’t take world peace for granted: Jaishankar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)-Member Countries

• Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)-Background, Current host

Country 2022, Vision and Mandate

• Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and India

• SAARC and BIMSTEC-Difference and Importance

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Simply Put: Why BIMSTEC summit matters

EXPRESS NETWORK

Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve, IAF choppers deployed

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work- Sariska Tiger Reserve, Tropical dry forests Region in India

• What do you understand by ‘Forest Fires’? What is the Cause of Forest Fires?

• Vulnerability of India’s Forests to Fires

• Forest fires in Sariska Tiger Reserve, Simlipal Tiger Reserve and in Uttarakhand and its impact-Case Study

• Tribal and local communities and Forest fires

• Preparedness mechanism and disaster mitigation for forest fires in India

• National Action Plan on Forest Fires (NAPFF) 2018 and Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why forest fires break out in the spring, and why they have been so frequent this year

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

TOO LOOSE, TOO VAGUE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-What does the Bill propose?

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions

• Right to Privacy and Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

• In Puttaswamy v. Union of India and the Right to Privacy

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Significance

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022- Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 that Opposition has termed unconstitutional?

EXPLAINED

Recognising minorities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the definition of minority under Indian laws?

• What does the Constitution say about minorities?

• What is Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution?

• Section 2(c) of the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992?

• Which are the minorities notified by the Government of India?

• Religious and linguistic minority-Know the difference

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Who is a ‘minority’ in India? What the Constitution says, how Supreme Court has ruled

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.