UPSC CSE Key – March 3, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

US bodies push back on data protection Bill, seek new working group

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

• General Studies III: Basics of cyber security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Data Protection?

• Joint Committee of Parliament Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill

• What do you understand by the term ‘Personal and Non-Personal data’?

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019- how this Bill propose to regulate data transfer?

• key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

• What is data localisation? The Case for Data Localization in India

• Srikrishna Committee Report on data localisation?

• Know about Mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT)

• Know about India-U.S. ICT Working Group (WG)

• India-US ICT Working Group-Significance for India?

• Other Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy

GOVT & POLITICS

UN environment meet: 175 nations sign mandate to curb use of plastic

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know in detail – “Global Plastics Treaty”

• Plastic and Plastic waste and Environmental Concerns

• United Nations Environment Programme-About, Role, Headquarters, Reports

• ‘A Global Plastics Treaty, Montreal Protocol and the Paris Climate Agreement are one of the most significant

international environmental laws in world history’-Justify this Statement

• India’s Initiatives to curb Plastic Pollution-what are they?

THE WORLD

UNGA rebukes Russia; India abstains again — with Pak, Lanka, Bangladesh

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on

India’s interests, Indian diaspora

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about United Nation Security Council (UNSC)

• Who moved the resolution?

• New Delhi’s abstention from the vote on the UNSC draft resolution-Fine Balance or Loyalty towards age old friend?

• What was the resolution about?

• How did India explain its vote?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Pension tension

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Defined Pension Benefit Schemes (DPBS)?

• Defined Pension Benefit Schemes (DPBS) and New Pension Scheme (NPS)-Key Differences

• Government of Rajasthan recent decision to return to the old pension scheme-why in news?

• Why is the Rajasthan government’s decision to return to the old pension scheme is termed as ‘fiscal disaster’?

SAFE PASSAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on

India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Kharkiv, Kyiv and Eastern European Countries

• Know about ‘Operation Ganga’

• What are the flights being operated to evacuate Indian nationals?

• What preparations are being made for the arrival of evacuated students from Ukraine?

• How many Indian students are there in Ukraine?

• Why eastern Europe is popular with Indian medical students?

• Why is Ukraine preferred for an MBBS courses?

EXPLAINED

The nukes Ukraine gave up

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on

India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ukraine had de-nuclearized completely between 1996 and 2001-Reasons

• At the end of the Cold War, Ukraine’s choices

• The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurance, signed on December 5, 1994, sealed Ukraine’s membership in the NPT

• From annexation of Crimea to invasion of Ukraine

• Know about Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)

