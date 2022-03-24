UPSC CSE Key – March 24, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 24, 2022. If you missed the March 23, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

India tops $400-billion target for goods exports

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Exports’ and ‘Imports’?

• Exports of India and Imports of India-Key Items under Exports and Imports

• What Is Balance of Trade (BoT) and Balance of Payments (BoP)?

• Balance of Trade (BoT) and Balance of Payments (BoP)-How they Connected?

• What Is Export Merchandising?

• Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS)-Key Highlights

• India has achieved the target of $400 billion in exports in FY2022. What is the significance of this? What areas

have been the key drivers of India’s export growth?

• What do you understand by ‘Current account deficit’?

• Current account deficit’ is rising-What does this indicates for an Economy?

• What do you understand by “Current account surplus”?

• Current account surplus implies a higher inflow of forex than outflow- still sometimes, it is not healthy for an

economy, Why?

Rape is rape, even if man is husband: Karnataka HC

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• IPC Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Marital Rape

• Status of Constitutionality of the marital rape exception in India

• High courts of Delhi, Karnataka and Gujrat on Marital rape

• The Institution of Marriage-What is the Rationality behind the use of the word “Institution” with Marriage?

• What is Marital rape immunity?

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of

Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

• Government of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• Criminalization of Marital Rape-Does the law exists in other Countries?

IN PARLIAMENT

House panel flags low coverage of rural drinking water scheme in big states

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Jal Jeevan Mission and its Objectives

• Jal Jeevan Mission-Significance

• Factors Constraining Utilisation of Funds in Social Sector Schemes-Reasons (Brainstorm)

• What Steps/measures are needed for improving fund utilization capacity?

• How Funds are Allocated for Social Sector Schemes?

GOVT & POLITICS

Making a Point

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sanjhi Art (Paper Cut)-Origin

• Mathura and Sanjhi Art-Connect the dot

• What is the theme of Sanjhi Art?

• Use of Paper Craft in Different Societies

• Need to protect and preserve Sanjhi Art, How?

How Maharashtra govt sowed seeds of prosperity for soybean farmers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• Soybean-Know in detail (Kharif or Rabi)

• Soybean-Highest producing state in India

• Government of India’s Policy on Soybean-Procurement price, MSP etc.

• Importance of Soybean in Indian Economy

• Improving the standard of living of Soybean growing farmers in Vidarbha region

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Changing face of money

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting and Indian Economy

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Sovereign Green Bonds?

• What is a central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• Who will launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• What does the Budget announcement mean?

• Definition of “virtual digital asset” and non-fungible token given in the Budget

• What Is the Difference Between CBDC And Cryptocurrency?

• What is crypto investment?

• Can crypto then be considered an asset?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

