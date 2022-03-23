UPSC CSE Key – March 23, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 23, 2022. If you missed the March 22, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Among Quad, India shaky on Ukraine, says Biden; Modi, Boris discuss crisis

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

• India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict

• Ukraine-Russia Crisis is Western imperialism (NATO) vs threatened nation (Russia)-Do you Agree with the same?

• Know about United Nation Security Council (UNSC)

• New Delhi’s abstention from the vote on the UNSC draft resolution-Fine Balance or Loyalty towards age old friend?

• How did India explain its vote?

• Quad Members, China and USA

• Know about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Significant Comparison

• QUAD in Asia is like NATO in Europe-Do you Agree?

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)-Rationality behind this group (Brainstorm)

Cabinet approves merger of Delhi’s three civic bodies, AAP hits back

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012

• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation

• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs).

• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board,

Township and Special purpose Agency?

• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.

Petrol and diesel prices hiked after 4 months, LPG to cost Rs 50 more

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

• How petrol price is calculated in India?

• Petrol and Diesel prices are regulated solely by the government-Right or Wrong?

• Trade parity price (TPP) and Petrol, Diesel Price-Connect the dots

• ‘Fuel price decontrol’-What do you understand by this?

• What do you know about ‘Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)’ under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas?

• Are India’s taxes on fuels high?

• Oil Marketing Companies in India

• Impact of Crude oil price in international market and petrol prices

• Why petrol price is different from state to state?

• What is the impact of taxes and crude oil price on the retail price?

Delhi most polluted capital in world, finds air report

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Key Highlights

• World Air Quality Report 2021-Prepared by Whom?

• Fine particulate matter (PM2.5)-What is this and how does it get into the air?

• What are the sources of particulate matter (PM2.5)?

• What are the Harmful Effects of PM?

• Know about 2021 WHO air quality guidelines

• How Delhi’s air got so toxic, and why it won’t go away-Reasons for Delhi Air pollution

• Why Delhi pollution is always in News?

• Whom to Blame-Geography of Delhi/ Location, Politicians, Policy Makers, Citizens?

• Supreme Courts Judgments on Delhi Air Pollutions-List them

• National Green Tribunal and Various Decisions given by NGT like modification in National Clean Air Programme

• Air Quality Management in NCR Region-Role and Steps Taken so Far

• Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

• Steps taken By Central and Delhi Government to Curb Pollution like Car Rationing (Odd-Even Policy)

• Best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas

Gadkari makes EV push: Price on par with petrol vehicles in two yrs

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

• Electric Vehicles Scope in India

• Electric Vehicles in daily use-will be successful in Long run?

• What do you understand by ‘Electric Vehicle’? How it is different?

• Why Government of India is Pushing for adaptation of Electric Vehicles?

• Electric Vehicles-What are the issues and Challenges especially in India’s Scenario?

• India’s Commitment to reduce Carbon Emission like recent advocacy of five elements for climate change-

“Panchamrit” at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow

• Transition to electric mobility- pros and cons

• Various Government measures such as remodelled Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II)

scheme for the consumer side to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)

• Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy

Panel asks ministry to study scope of extension to PMGKAY scheme

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Benefits

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)-Who all are eligible?

• Arguments for and against Continuation of PMGKAY?

The Case Against Russia

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

• International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Role, Vision, HQ, Mandate

• Article 33 of the United Nations Charter and International Court of Justice (ICJ)

• International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Background, Jurisdiction and Functioning

• Limitation on the Functioning of International Court of Justice (ICJ)

• International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Difference

• India and International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Unseeing Bhagat Singh: Why India has stopped at only talking about him

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

• 23rd March as Shaheed Diwas, Martyrs’ Day or Sarvodaya Day

• Bhagat Singh-An inspiration for everyone, His Legacy

• Background of Bhagat Singh-Know about it

• Bhagat Singh- His Revolutionary Activities and Contributions to India’s Freedom Struggle

• Bhagat Singh and Hindustan Socialist Republican Association

• Bhagat Singh and Naujawan Bharat Sabha.

• Bhagat Singh-His Ideology

