UPSC CSE Key – March 22, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 22, 2022.

Front Page

Australia slams Russia, says understand India’s position

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India & Australia-Areas of Cooperation

• India & Australia-Bilateral Trade

• Quad Nations and China

• Know about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad)

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

• Indo-Pacific Strategy document by the USA-Key Proposal

• Know about Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA)

• Know about Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

• India and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

• India-China and Indo-Pacific region

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What’s in a Name? India’s Role in the Indo-Pacific

📍 China remains wary of the Quad and its future contours

📍 Explained: India-Australia interim trade agreement and FTA

Harbhajan, Raghav Chadha, Lovely varsity chancellor, IIT prof among AAP’s RS picks

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Council of States or Rajya Sabha

• Montague-Chelmsford Report of 1918, The Government of India Act, 1919, The Government of India Act, 1935 and Rajya Sabha-Connect the Dots

• Constitutional Provisions relating to Rajya Sabha-Maximum strength, Allocation of Seats

• Nominated and Elected Members of Rajya Sabha-Know the procedure of Nomination and Election in the Rajya Sabha

• Members of Rajya Sabha-Eligibility, Qualification (Article 84), Disqualification (Article 102)

• Type of Voting to Elect members in the Rajya Sabha-is it First-past-the-post-system or is it through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote?

• Presiding Officers – Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

• Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha-Connect the dots

• Special Powers of Rajya Sabha (Article 249 and Article 312)

• Significance of Rajya Sabha in Indian Parliamentary System-Brainstorm

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 In EC’s court

📍 Council of States (Rajya Sabha)

EXPRESS NETWORK

Ladakh’s plan to save its wolves: Stupas & insurance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Tibetan wolf-Habitat and IUCN Status

• A community-based conservation initiative for wolves in the Ladakh Trans-Himalaya-Case Study

• Significance of ‘Schedule I’, The Wildlife Protection Act.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 A Community-Based Conservation Initiative for Wolves in the Ladakh Trans-Himalaya, India

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A Matter of Quad

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)-Members and Concept of Indo-Pacific

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Significant Comparison

• QUAD in Asia is like NATO in Europe-Do you Agree?

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)-Rationality behind this group (Brainstorm)

• “Taiwan can be next Ukraine”-How far you agree with this statement?

• Map Work-Taiwan

• Taiwan and China-Know the Background

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India and the Quad: Chinese belligerence and Indian resilience

THE IDEAS PAGE

The abstention trap

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ukraine-Russia Crisis is Western imperialism (NATO) vs threatened nation (Russia)-Do you Agree

with the same?

• Know about United Nation Security Council (UNSC)

• New Delhi’s abstention from the vote on the UNSC draft resolution-Fine Balance or Loyalty towards age old friend?

• What was the resolution about?

• How did India explain its vote?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Friends and partners on both sides: Why India abstained on UN vote against Russia

