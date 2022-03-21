UPSC CSE Key – March 21, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 21, 2022. If you missed the March 18, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

New health law draft: four-tier system, clearly defined powers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• New national public health law-Proposed Proposal in the New draft

• Know about Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

• Disaster Management Act, 2005 (DM Act)- Major Features

• Epidemic Diseases Act 1897-Know in Detail

• Key issues faced by the healthcare sector of India

• India’s Health Budget-Know the Statistics

• The National Health Policy 2017-Key Features

GOVT & POLITICS

Atmanirbhar Bharat only remedy for adverse global events, says PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India Campaign-Important Components

• Five Pillars of a Self-reliant India

• Rs.20 lakh crore economic stimulus package and a number of reform proposals for Self-Reliant India Campaign-Know about Key Reform proposal

• Significance of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

• Self-Reliant and Self Sufficient-Know the Difference

• Self-Reliant India Campaign is inspired by Swadeshi Movement 1905-Do you agree?

• Self-Reliant India Campaign-Issues and Challenges ahead

EXPRESS NETWORK

Bihar land reforms: For 1st time, a dynamic map that captures change in ownership

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability, e-governance-applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential

Key Points to Ponder:

• Bihar, first state in the country to introduce the concept of a dynamic map for villages which will get updated every time land ownership changes hands

• Bihar Land Mutation Amendment Bill, 2021-Key Features

• Land Reforms-What do you understand by this?

• Why land reforms are important?

• Digitization of Land Records- Need and Importance

• Land reforms undertaken previously By Government of India and by various State Governments

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Friends with Benefits

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Japan Relations-Background

• India & Japan-Areas of Cooperation

• Japan and India Vision 2025 Special Strategic and Global Partnership

• Recent 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India

• Buddhism in Japan

• Japan’s role in India’s struggle for independence

• Meaning of ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’?

• India & Japan-Areas of Concerns

EXPLAINED

How Covid affects the heart

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why is Covid-19 causing cardiac complications?

• What are the signs that indicate a patient might have developed heart complications after Covid-19?

• Who is getting hit the hardest? We are hearing about young people reporting cardiac complications.

• Why are people without a history of comorbidities reporting complications?

• So how do we detect this early, especially when many healthy, young, asymptomatic patients complaining of long Covid complications?

• We are seeing people undergoing ECHO tests, and cardiac MRIs. Is that needed?

• When does a patient need to consult a specialist?

• What are the preventive measures?

Why definition of ‘Assamese people’ is elusive

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is a foreigner under the 1985 Assam Accord?

• Why is it important to define ‘Assamese people’?

• Why is the definition difficult?

• Have any definitions been proposed?

• What are the other terms for which no definition has been finalised?

River linking project in Gujarat: protest by tribals, and political implications

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Par-Tapi Narmada River Link Project?

• Map Work-Narmada and Tapi

• Par-Tapi-Narmada Link Project-Objectivea

• Why Are Tribals Protesting Against this River Link Project?

• How will the project affect villages?

