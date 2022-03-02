UPSC CSE Key – March 2, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 2, 2022. If you missed the March 1, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Why student’s death challenges Indian evacuation, diplomacy on world stage

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Kharkiv, Kyiv and Eastern European Countries

• Know about ‘Operation Ganga’

• What are the flights being operated to evacuate Indian nationals?

• What preparations are being made for the arrival of evacuated students from Ukraine?

• How many Indian students are there in Ukraine?

• Why eastern Europe is popular with Indian medical students?

• Why is Ukraine preferred for an MBBS courses?

THE WORLD

Zelenskyy seeks EU support as lakhs flee

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about European Union

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• Why Ukraine wants to Join EU?

• Can Ukraine Join the European Union Immediately?

• What Does Eu Membership Mean for EU and Ukraine?

• What is Russia’s stand on Ukraine joining the EU?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Heed the Warning

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

Support the recovery

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is advance GDP estimates?

• First Advance Estimates (FAE) and Second Advance Estimates (SAEs) of GDP-What do you understand by this?

• First Advance Estimates (FAE) and Second Advance Estimates (SAEs) of GDP-who releases these estimates?

• First Advance Estimates of GDP and 2nd Advance Estimates of GDP: what’s changed since 1st?

• How many revisions of GDP estimates are done, and why?

• What is the highlight in the Second Advance Estimates (SAEs)?

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• What is Gross domestic product (GDP)?

• GDP-How it is Calculated?

• What is ‘Gross value added (GVA)’?

• Gross domestic product (GDP) and Gross value added (GVA)-Difference?

• Gross domestic product (GDP) and Gross National Product (GNP)-Key Differences

• ‘Nominal’ GDP and ‘Real’ GDP-What is the difference?

• Meaning of “Double Deflation” in the context of GDP Calculation?

EXPLAINED

India’s Russian arsenal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Russia-How strong are Indian and Russian defence ties?

• What is the value of weapons India has bought from Russia?

• What are the kinds of weapons Russia has given India?

• Is India trying to expand its weapons base?

Why sea route Turkey controls is key for Russia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Marmara Sea, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits

• Black Sea importance for Russia

• Why is this route important to Russia (Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Marmara Sea, Bosphorus and Dardanelles

straits)?

• What is the 1936 Montreux Convention?

• How are Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Russia & Ukraine?

