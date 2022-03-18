UPSC CSE Key – March 18, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 18, 2022. If you missed the March 17, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

India extends $1-billion line of credit to Lanka

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighborhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

• What Is a Line of Credit (LOC)?

• What is ‘Short term concessional loan facility’?

• Why Sri Lanka’s economy is in trouble?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• India-Sri Lanka and China-Geopolitics and Geo-economics

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The perfect storm that has led to Sri Lanka’s national ‘food emergency’

📍 Sri Lanka: Covid, economic crisis cause food shortages

Film industry must also implement POSH Act, says Kerala HC

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013- Background and provisions

• Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in the Vishakha and others v State of Rajasthan 1997 and ‘Vishakha guidelines.

• Know more about Justice J.S. Verma Committee on Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act

• Women and Indian Cinema-Issues like Women’s Protection, Pay Parity, Gender Parity etc.

• Issues women face in Kerala cinema: Background and Current Status

• Why was the Justice Hema Commission formed?

• The Ministry of Women & Child Development and Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box).

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Issues women face in Kerala cinema: what now

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Much ado about attire

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising

out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Karnataka Hijab Issue is made to look like Right to education and Right to religious freedom are at loggerheads

but matter is something else-Do you agree?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• “Hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the

Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions”-What did you understand by this statement?

• Educational Institutions, Dress Code, Religious Practices, Religious Freedom-These terms in Karnataka Hijab

Controversy, try to connect the dots.

• Doctrine of Essentiality-Origin (Article 26 of the Constitution)

• Question of “choice” in Educational Institutions and Hijab

• “Integral” to the religion by the Supreme Court in Shirur Mutt (1954)

• Religions do evolve over time and so do Essential Practices with it-What do you understand by this statement?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The problem with the hijab ruling

📍 A narrowing of freedom

EXPLAINED

US rate hike and the markets

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What impact has the Fed Reserve hike had on financial markets?

• How will it impact the RBI policy decision?

• US Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance towards its monetary policy- How it affects Indian Market?

• Why is US inflation a matter of concern for ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’ including India?

• Reason for the Inflation surge in the US and its Impact on India

• RBI monetary policy rate hikes: What do You Understand by Monetary Policy?

• What is the definition of ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’?

• What is inflation rate?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Emerging Market Economy (EME)

📍 Explained: US inflation and its impact on India

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.