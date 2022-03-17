UPSC CSE Key – March 17, 2022: What you need to read today

March 17, 2022 8:33:59 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 17, 2022. If you missed the March 16, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here
Front Page
China proposes visits, events to revive India talks
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)?
• Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features
• The recent proposal of ‘India-China Civilization Dialogue’, India-China Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum and an India-China Film Forum by China-Significance
• RIC (Russia-India-China) out of BRICS-Significance and Stature in World Politics?
• Why BRICS Matters?
• India and China trade relations
• India-China Border Dispute in recent time-Background
• Know about Line of Actual Control
• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?
• Neo-colonialism and Debt Diplomacy-What do you understand by Neo-Colonialism and Debt Diplomacy?
• China’s predatory lending practices to developing nations-why it is seen as debt trap diplomacy?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)
THE CITY
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut commute in just 55 min
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor-Key Features
• ‘Rapid Transit’-Often seen in news, what do you understand by ‘Rapid Transit’?
• National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)-Background, Under which Ministry, Role and Mandate
• Regional Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)-Advantages, Disadvantages, Issues and Challenges
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 RRTS to replace over one lakh private vehicles, cut CO2 emissions
IN PARLIAMENT
Nod depends on techno-economic feasibility, says Railway Minister
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Mains Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is the SilverLine project?
• SilverLine project-Key Highlights
• Need for the SilverLine project
• SilverLine project-Issues and Challenges ahead
• Where does the project stand now?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Kerala’s SilverLine: why it has been planned, why it is facing protests
EXPRESS NETWORK
Green, digital tourism to be govt’s focus areas
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it
Key Points to Ponder:
• Draft National Tourism Policy-Key Highlights
• Tourism Policy in India-Origin
• Tourism policy 1982-Key Features
• Tourism sector is in the Union List, State List or Concurrent list of the Constitution of India?
• Various initiatives and Schemes by Government of India to boost tourism in India-List out the important ones
• Importance of Tourism Sector in in the Indian Economy
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Working on new tourism policy to improve global ranking: Govt
EXPLAINED
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is “One rank, one pension (OROP)”?
• One rank, one pension-Rationality behind OROP?
• Demand for One rank, one pension (OROP)
• Challenge to One rank, one pension (OROP)
• The Supreme court’s ruling
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 ‘No constitutional infirmity’: SC clears Centre’s OROP principle
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by Sealed-Covered Jurisprudence?
• Why Supreme Court criticized government over Sealed-Covered Jurisprudence?
• What Supreme court judges said about say Sealed-Covered Jurisprudence?
• The basic principles of natural justice-What do you Understand by this?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
ECONOMY
Fed lifts rates to curb inflation, signals six more hikes in 2022
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• US Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance towards its monetary policy- How it affects Indian Market?
• Why is US inflation a matter of concern for ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’ including India?
• Reason for the Inflation surge in the US and its Impact on India
• RBI monetary policy rate hikes: What do You Understand by Monetary Policy?
• What is the definition of ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’?
• What is inflation rate?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Emerging Market Economy (EME)
📍 Explained: US inflation and its impact on India
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com
The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-