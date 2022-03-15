UPSC CSE Key – March 15, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 15, 2022. If you missed the March 14, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

HC hijab ruling today, Sec 144 in Bengaluru, parts of state

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy-How it started?

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy- Educational Institutions rights to set rules on uniform vs the right to wear the

hijab in classrooms as part of the freedom of religion and freedom of expression

• Karnataka Government on Hijab Controversy

• The Doctrine of Essential Practices

• What is the Essential Practice Test?

• How diverse country like India should distinguish between matters of religion and matters other than religion?

• Supreme Court of India on definition of religion with respect to the constitution

• How judiciary has drawn a distinction between the sacred and the secular?

• Indian model of positive secularism

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

• Bombay High Court verdict in Fathema Hussain Sayed v Bharat Education Society

• Kerala High Court’s verdict in Fathima Thasneem vs State of Kerala

• Hijab Row- Other religious symbols like kalawa, Cross should be banned? India should follow western thought on

secularism?

Retail inflation over 6% second month, all eyes on RBI meeting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is Stagflation?

• How does one get into Stagflation?

• Is India facing stagflation?

• Still, can the latest spike in oil prices send India into stagflation?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

GOVT & POLITICS

With Dishaank app, land survey records at click of a button

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability, e-governance-applications, models, successes, limitations, and potential

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about the Bhoomi Project Karnataka

• Digitization of Land Records- Need and Importance

• Know more about Dishaank app

• How they are Connected-Bhoomi Project and E-Governance?

EXPLAINED

Export avenue for farmers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth,

development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ukraine-Russia and the surge in Indian Food exports especially Wheat, Rice and Oil Seeds

• India to become largest exporter of food in war crisis situation?

• Wheat and Rice production in India-Know the statistics

• Highest Wheat and Rice producing States in India

THE IDEAS PAGE

The great geopolitical reset

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: History of the world

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Major wars, significant consequences and overall Impact internally as well as internationally

• Wars between great powers like Napoleonic wars and its short term and long-term geopolitical impact

• First World War and The Second World War-Outcomes

• Russia-Ukraine War-What is the impact this war?

• According to the Author, Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is triggering some major geopolitical changes

across the world-What are they?

• The first major conflict amongst the great powers in the 21st century has presented India with challenges and

opportunities-What are they?

