UPSC CSE Key – March 14, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

Indian Embassy in Ukraine to be moved to Poland

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)

• A diplomatic mission or foreign mission-Mandate and Role

• What is the difference between Embassies and High Commissions?

• The history of diplomatic missions

• Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and Vienna Convention on Consular Relations

• Know about Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

EXPRESS NETWORK

Felt like being made an accused: Fadnavis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Surveillance Laws in India and Right to Privacy-how they conflict each other?

• Surveillance, Right to Privacy and National Security-where to draw the line?

• Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885

• Supreme Court on Phone Tapping (Public Union for Civil Liberties v Union of India, 1996)

• IT Act, 2000 and Section 69 of the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Procedure for

Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009-Why so much of Controversies?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

From Ukraine to UP

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India for

example Ukraine no more insisting to join NATO, China laud and clear to support Russia Etc.

• The ripple effects of the war on Energy, Oil, Gas and food prices

• Is it right time for India to become largest exporter of Wheat?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• Highest Wheat production States in India

The Land Question

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Approval of National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Key Highlights

• What is National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)?

• Know these key Statements like ‘surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises’ (CPSEs)

• How will National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) function?

• National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Significance

• National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Issues and Challenges

EXPLAINED

How war can hit semiconductor supply

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are semiconductors and Semiconductor Chips

• Semiconductors in everyday life-List out their importance

• Semiconductor (chip) shortage during lockdown in India

• How is the Russia-Ukraine crisis protracting this shortage?

• How long will the semiconductor shortage last?

• Why are neon and palladium important for chipmaking?

• India’s Focus on Semiconductor-Know the various schemes and policies by the GOI

ECONOMY

Fertilizers likely to hike subsidy bill, but tax mop-up may keep deficit in check

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Fertilizer?

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser

• Know more about Fertiliser Sector in India and Related Policies

• Fertilizer comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Subsidy Mechanism in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-know more in detail

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilizers?

• Advantages of fertigation in agriculture?

