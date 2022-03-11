UPSC CSE Key – March 11, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 11, 2022. If you missed the March 10, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Legislative Assembly Election 2022 for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

• Assembly Elections, General Elections and By-Elections-Know the Difference

• Constitution of Legislatures in States-Know about it

• Composition of the Legislative Assemblies and Article 333 of the constitution

• Duration of State Legislatures

• Qualification for membership of the State Legislature

• Sessions of the State Legislature, prorogation and dissolution

• What do understand by ‘Hung Assembly’?

• How Elections are conducted by Election Commission of India?

• The Representation of The People Act, 1951-Know in detail

• Know about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)

• What do you understand by “first-past-the-post (FPTP) system”?

• National Party-Criteria for National Party in India

• Aam Aadmi Party is National Party or State/Regional Party?

EXPRESS NETWORK

ASI writes to Odisha govt, warns of threats to Puri Heritage Project

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Jagannath Temple one of the important Hindu temple- Significance (Hint: Char Dham)

• Vaishnava Traditions-Features and its impact on Bhakti Movement

• Jagannath Temple-Know some facts like it was built by the Ganga dynasty king Anantavarman Chodaganga in the 12th century CE.

• Jagannath Temple also as ‘Yamanika Tirtha’-Why?

• Jagannath Temple-Architectural features and Style of the temple (Is it Dravidian, Nagara, Vesara style or Different from these three Architectural Style?)

• Know more about Architectural features of Odisha temples classification like Rekhapida, Pidhadeul And Khakra

• Know more about-Paintings theme associated with lord Jagannath like Patachitra or Pattachitra

• What is the Puri heritage corridor?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Powers, Functions, Role and Mandate

• “Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to act as guardian of India’s heritage” once observed by Supreme Court in the context of Taj Mahal-Do you think that ASI has failed to preserve other monuments and Heritage of India?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Significance

EXPLAINED

What results mean for states, Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Results of the five assembly elections are a further consolidation of the momentous changes in Indian politics over the last decade-Elaborate this ‘Change’ in Indian Politics

• Uttar Pradesh: Yogi prevails in bipolar contest

• Importance of Opposition-Know in detail

• Deep social base, especially amongst women and lower castes, and last mile geographic reach was much there in 2022

rather than identity determinism earlier-Do you Agree?

• What do you understand by ‘Delhi Model of Governance? How it is different from “Kerala Model of Governance”?

ECONOMY

‘Current account deficit likely to hit 10-year high’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Current account deficit’?

• Balance of Payments (BOP) and its Components

• Current account deficit’ is rising-What does this indicates for an Economy?

• What do you understand by “Current account surplus”?

• Current account surplus implies a higher inflow of forex than outflow- still sometimes, it is not healthy for an economy, Why?

