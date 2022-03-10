UPSC CSE Key – March 10, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 10, 2022. If you missed the March 9, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Cabinet clears agency to monetize Govt land

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Approval of National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Key Highlights

• What is National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)?

• Know these key Statements like ‘surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises’ (CPSEs)

• How will National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) function?

• National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Significance

THE CITY

Civic War

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012

• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation

• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs).

• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board,

Township and Special purpose Agency?

• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.

Hate speech: High Court asks police why Sharjeel Imam should not be granted bail

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’

• Article 19 of the Constitution

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech

GOVT & POLITICS

Doval calls for better coordination to address shared maritime challenges

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Colombo Security Conclave-Background, Members and Observer States

• Colombo Security Conclave-Highlights of the Latest Meeting

• Colombo Security Conclave-Importance

EXPRESS NETWORK

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: Justice Rao

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?

• Sedition laws in India-Know about them

• Historical Background of Sedition Law

• Section 124A IPC?

• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition

• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?

• Problems with the sedition laws

• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation

EXPLAINED

Turkey’s stakes in the war

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on

India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Turkey-Ukraine-Russia

• Turkey in the conflict

• Why is this route important to Russia (Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Marmara Sea, Bosphorus and Dardanelles

straits)?

• What is the 1936 Montreux Convention?

• How are Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Russia & Ukraine?

