UPSC CSE Key – March 10, 2022: What you need to read today

March 10, 2022 7:09:52 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 10, 2022. If you missed the March 9, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here
Front Page
Cabinet clears agency to monetize Govt land
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Approval of National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Key Highlights
• What is National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)?
• Know these key Statements like ‘surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises’ (CPSEs)
• How will National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) function?
• National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC)-Significance
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Cabinet approves SPV for land monetization
THE CITY
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.
Key Points to Ponder:
• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012
• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation
• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs).
• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board,
Township and Special purpose Agency?
• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: What the BJP hopes to gain by merging Delhi’s three MCD
Hate speech: High Court asks police why Sharjeel Imam should not be granted bail
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is ‘Hate Speech’
• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’
• Article 19 of the Constitution
• Laws restricting the freedom of expression
• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression
• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
GOVT & POLITICS
Doval calls for better coordination to address shared maritime challenges
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest
Key Points to Ponder:
• Colombo Security Conclave-Background, Members and Observer States
• Colombo Security Conclave-Highlights of the Latest Meeting
• Colombo Security Conclave-Importance
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Colombo Security Conclave: A New Minilateral for the Indian Ocean?
EXPRESS NETWORK
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: Justice Rao
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by ‘Sedition’?
• Sedition laws in India-Know about them
• Historical Background of Sedition Law
• Section 124A IPC?
• Punishment for the Offence of Sedition
• Supreme Court Decisions and Discussions on Sedition Law?
• Problems with the sedition laws
• Legal flaws and spurious interpretation
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Sedition law: A threat to Indian democracy?
EXPLAINED
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on
India’s interests.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Turkey-Ukraine-Russia
• Turkey in the conflict
• Why is this route important to Russia (Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Marmara Sea, Bosphorus and Dardanelles
straits)?
• What is the 1936 Montreux Convention?
• How are Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Russia & Ukraine?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 What is the Montreux Convention and can Turkey use it to block Russian warships?
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com
The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-