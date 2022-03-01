UPSC CSE Key – March 1, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for March 1, 2022. If you missed the February 28, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

GDP growth rate revised down to 8.9%, construction sector contracts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is advance GDP estimates?

• First Advance Estimates (FAE) and Second Advance Estimates (SAEs) of GDP-What do you understand by this?

• First Advance Estimates (FAE) and Second Advance Estimates (SAEs) of GDP-who releases these estimates?

• First Advance Estimates of GDP and 2nd Advance Estimates of GDP: what’s changed since 1st?

• How many revisions of GDP estimates are done, and why?

• What is the highlight in the Second Advance Estimates (SAEs)?

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• What is Gross domestic product (GDP)?

• GDP-How it is Calculated?

• Gross domestic product (GDP) and Gross National Product (GNP)-Key Differences

• ‘Nominal’ GDP and ‘Real’ GDP-What is the difference?

• Meaning of “Double Deflation” in the context of GDP Calculation?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 GDP 2nd Advance Estimates: what’s changed since 1st, what it means

📍 Steady but Slow

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Failed by the West

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: History of the world will include events from 18th century such as industrial revolution, world wars etc.

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• West-Ukraine-Russia-East-who is west and east here? What are the differences between west and east in Ukraine crisis?

• Ukraine-Russia conflict and reasons for WWII-Do you see any similarities (Hint: Sanctions on Russia currently and imposed treaty on Germany after WWI)? Is it appropriate to compare these two?

• Ukraine believed in Western powers-right or wrong?

• Do you think that it is Ukraine vs Vladimir Putin and not Ukraine vs Russia?

• India’s Geopolitical Stature-will it change after abstaining from UNSC resolution?

• India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict-a fine balance or Loyalty towards a age old friend?

• USA’s Geopolitics be in Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iraq-why it is problematic?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 NEW BERLIN

📍 United against a strongman

📍 More US sanctions; China vows ‘normal’ trade

📍 Five fallouts of Western sanctions on Russia

EXPLAINED

Reading new climate report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 IPCC alarm bells: Climate change effect worse than earlier estimates

📍 Heat, humidity, sea rise to make India uninhabitable if emissions not cut

📍 IPCC report warns of malaria outbreak in Himalayan region

ECONOMY

‘Protectionism hurts’: Why is Panagariya batting for open trade

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Protectionism?

• Know about these terms-Tariffs, Import Quotas Product Standards and Government Subsidies

• Protectionism and its effects on Some Developing Countries

• How is protectionism holding back economic growth?

• What are other key economic concerns?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Protectionism

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.