UPSC CSE Key – January 7, 2022: What you need to read today

Punjab, Centre order separate probes; FIR against protesters

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• Prime Minister- The real executive Authority (de facto executive)

• Importance of Prime Minister as a Post and as an Institution

• Why Security Breach is a matter of grave concern?

• VVIP Security and Levels of Protection like X, Y, Y Plus, Z, Z Plus, and SPG

• Special Protection Group (SPG), SPG’s Blue Book and Prime Minister of India’s Security

• Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019-Key Highlights

• Different Forces involved in VIP Security-Who are they?

• Contingency Security Plan followed by SPG for VVIP Security

Centre breaks silence, hits back at China on letter to MPs, Pangong bridge

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Geography and Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-China Border Dispute-Background

• Map Work-Ladakh, Pangong Tso/Pangong Lake and Arunachal Pradesh

• Line of Actual Control

• Significance of the Pangong Tso/Pangong Lake

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

At Sanjay Lake, dip in waterbird species this time compared to last 3 yrs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Asian Waterbird Census (AWC)-Mission, Objectives

• What is the International Waterbird Census (IWC)

• Bombay Natural History Society-Role and Mission

• Who contributes to the International Waterbird Census (IWC)

• What sites and species are counted under the IWC and AWC?

• Great Cormorant and the Eurasian Coot-Migratory Species

EXPRESS NETWORK

Molnupiravir has major safety concerns: ICMR

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)-Under which nodal Ministry or Independent body?

• Molnupiravir -first anti-viral Covid-19 pill developed by whom?

• Working Mechanism of Molnupiravir

• Molnupiravir-Issues, Concerns and Challenges ahead

GOVT & POLITICS

1.3k kanal Valley land declared strategic area; up for Army ops use

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Strategic Area’ in Jammu & Kashmir?

• Who defines and declares ‘Strategic Area’ in Jammu and Kashmir?

• Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Taming the third wave

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Omicron Variant and Delta Variant of Coronavirus-Key Differences

• What makes Omicron Variant more Dangerous?

• How Administration in States dealing with Omicron Upsurge?

• What Lessons India learnt from Second Wave of Covid-19?

• ‘Community Transmission of Omicron’-What do you Understand by this? what is Community Transmission?

• National Centre for Disease Control- Role and Under which Ministry?

Players in the Game

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)-Treaty between Australia and Japan

• Changing security architecture in the Asia and Indo-Pacific region

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)-Member Countries

• Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) and The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)-Importance

• The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) and India

ECONOMY

Green Energy Corridor Phase II: Cabinet clears 12K cr for power lines

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc

Key Points to Ponder:

• Green Energy Corridor Project-Key Highlights and Features

• Green Energy Corridor Phase I – Implemented in which States?

• Renewable Energy rich states of India-Know the top five States

• Renewable Energy Targets set by India and Various Schemes

THE WORLD

Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan as dozens of protesters are killed

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Kazakhstan, Capital and important Provinces

• Protest in Kazakhstan-Background

• How is Russia getting involved?

• What do you know about ‘Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)’?

• Kazakhstan and India

