UPSC CSE Key – January 6, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 6, 2022. If you missed the January 5, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

Security breach leaves PM stranded on fly over in Punjab; bid to harm him: BJP

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• VIP Security and Levels of Protection like X, Y, Y Plus, Z, Z Plus, and SPG

• Special Protection Group (SPG), SPG’s Blue Book and Prime Minister of India’s Security

• Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019-Key Highlights

• Different Forces involved in VIP Security-Who are they?

• Contingency Security Plan followed by SPG for VIP Security

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: How is the PM’s security planned, and what went wrong in Punjab?

📍 Explained: Who gets central government security, and who pays for it?

📍 Explained: What is SPG protection and who gets it?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Australia, 3 Asian nations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• G20 or Group of Twenty-About, Purpose and Member Countries

• G20 ‘Troika’ and India

• Procedure for taking over the G20 presidency-How it is Decided?

• G20-Relevance in today’s Changing Geopolitical Dynamics

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India and G20 : How India can reshape world economic and financial order

Action plan launched as cheetah ‘all set to return’, says Yadav

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetah in India-Important Highlights

• National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-Role, Area of Work and Chairman

• Wildlife Institute of India-Under which Ministry?

• Cheetah in India- Background

• Know the difference between cheetah and Leopard and African cheetah and Asiatic cheetah

• Know the Difference between Extinct, Extinct in the Wild and Critically Endangered

• Supreme Court of India on Translocating Animals

• Translocating Animals-Issues and Challenges

• Map Work World-South Africa, Namibia and Botswana

• Map Work India-Kuno Palpur National Park (Madhya Pradesh)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why India wants to bring the African cheetah to India

📍 Cheetah: The world’s fastest cat is returning to India

📍 70 years after big cat’s extinction, India prepares to welcome cheetahs from Africa

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Tighten the net

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface, Attitude and Case Studies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Open-Source Software?

• BullyBai Controversy

• Article 15 of the Indian Constitution

• Women’s Rights Issues and Social Media

• Women’s Safety on Social Media-Laws Against Cyber Crime

• Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals

• Social Media and Women Empowerment

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Unsocial Media: Inclusion, Representation, and Safety for Women on Social Networking Platforms

THE IDEAS PAGE

The court’s duty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966 and Article 21 of the Constitution

• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’

• Article 19 of the Constitution

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech

• Hate Speech and Democracy

• Supreme Court of India on Hate Speech (Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan v. Union of India,2014)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Hate Speech

THE WORLD

Demographic crisis: Birth rates in China’s 10 regions fall below 1%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination:Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Population and associated issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Demographic Crisis’?

• China and Three Child Policy

• China Demographic Crisis

• India’s Demography-Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 China’s Population Destiny: The Looming Crisis

📍 India’s population: 1.37 billion and not counting

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com