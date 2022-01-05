UPSC CSE Key – January 5, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 5, 2022. If you missed the January 4, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

Woman in Uttarakhand, engineering student held in hate app case

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface, Attitude and Case Studies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Open-Source Software?

• What is GitHub?

• Article 15 of the Indian Constitution

• Women’s Rights Issues and Social Media

• Women’s Safety on Social Media-Laws Against Cyber Crime

• Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals

• Social Media and Women Empowerment

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Can social media effectively include women’s voices in decision-making processes?

📍 Explained: What is GitHub, at the centre of online sexual harassment probe?

📍 Unsocial Media: Inclusion, Representation, and Safety for Women on Social Networking Platforms

EXPRESS NETWORK

Will take action against seizure of assets, says AAI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• International Air Transport Association-Mandate and Headquarters

• Convention on International Civil Aviation, also the Chicago Convention and India

• Antrix-Devas deal Controversy

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why did NCLAT term the Devas-Antrix agreement as fraud

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A True Karma Yogi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present-significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara-Role as a Socio-Religious Reformer

• Pallikkoodam movement

The Ideas Page

The road to net zero

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a meaning of ‘Net Zero’?

• India’s Commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070 at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 climate summit in

Glasgow or India’s enhanced climate commitments — the “Panchamrit”

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• India’s New Renewables Energy Target

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Praveer Sinha: ‘Net zero carbon emissions by 2070 is definitely doable’

📍 1-billion-tonne emissions cut: Why it’s a big leap forward

EXPLAINED

Economically Weaker Sections, as defined by government panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Three Member Expert Committee to review the eligibility criteria of 10% reservations for Economically Weaker

Sections (EWS)

• Recommendation of Expert Committee

• The Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• Indira Sawhney case 1992

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria

• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Revisiting definition of EWS

ECONOMY

In booster shot to infra projects, IRDAI paves way for surety bonds

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy

Key Points to Ponder:

• Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or the IRDAI-Role

• What is ‘Surety Bonds’?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Irdai committee to examine Surety Bonds for road contracts

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com