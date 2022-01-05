UPSC CSE Key – January 5, 2022: What you need to read today

Updated: January 5, 2022 7:24:04 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 5, 2022. If you missed the January 4, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.
FRONT PAGE
Woman in Uttarakhand, engineering student held in hate app case
Syllabus:
Main Examination:
• General Studies I: Role of women and women’s organization
• General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface, Attitude and Case Studies
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is Open-Source Software?
• What is GitHub?
• Article 15 of the Indian Constitution
• Women’s Rights Issues and Social Media
• Women’s Safety on Social Media-Laws Against Cyber Crime
• Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals
• Social Media and Women Empowerment
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Can social media effectively include women’s voices in decision-making processes?
📍 Explained: What is GitHub, at the centre of online sexual harassment probe?
📍 Unsocial Media: Inclusion, Representation, and Safety for Women on Social Networking Platforms
EXPRESS NETWORK
Will take action against seizure of assets, says AAI
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Key Points to Ponder:
• International Air Transport Association-Mandate and Headquarters
• Convention on International Civil Aviation, also the Chicago Convention and India
• Antrix-Devas deal Controversy
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Why did NCLAT term the Devas-Antrix agreement as fraud
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: History of India
Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present-significant events, personalities, issues.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara-Role as a Socio-Religious Reformer
• Pallikkoodam movement
The Ideas Page
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change
Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is a meaning of ‘Net Zero’?
• India’s Commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070 at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 climate summit in
Glasgow or India’s enhanced climate commitments — the “Panchamrit”
• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?
• India’s New Renewables Energy Target
• How can net zero be achieved?
• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’
• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Praveer Sinha: ‘Net zero carbon emissions by 2070 is definitely doable’
📍 1-billion-tonne emissions cut: Why it’s a big leap forward
EXPLAINED
Economically Weaker Sections, as defined by government panel
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation
Key Points to Ponder:
• Three Member Expert Committee to review the eligibility criteria of 10% reservations for Economically Weaker
Sections (EWS)
• Recommendation of Expert Committee
• The Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019
• Indira Sawhney case 1992
• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria
• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Revisiting definition of EWS
ECONOMY
In booster shot to infra projects, IRDAI paves way for surety bonds
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy
Key Points to Ponder:
• Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or the IRDAI-Role
• What is ‘Surety Bonds’?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Irdai committee to examine Surety Bonds for road contracts
