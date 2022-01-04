UPSC CSE Key – January 4, 2022: What you need to read today

January 4, 2022 6:55:11 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 4, 2022. If you missed the January 3, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.
FRONT PAGE
Hate speech goes against our ethos, Constitutional rights: Venkaiah
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination:
• General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issue
• General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance
Key Points to Ponder:
• Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara
• What is ‘Hate Speech’
• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’
• Article 19 of the Constitution
• Laws restricting the freedom of expression
• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression
• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech
• Hate Speech and Democracy
East of LAC, China builds new bridge on Pangong Tso
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Geography
Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Map Work-Ladakh and Pangong Tso/Pangong Lake
• Wetland and Ramsar Convention
• Significance of the Pangong Tso/Pangong Lake
📍 India-China conflict in Ladakh: What is the importance of Pangong Tso lake?
GOVT & POLITICS
India can join virtually if it wants to avoid visit: Pak FM on SAARC summit
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India Interests
Key Points to Ponder:
• South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)-Background
• South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)-Member States and Observer States
• Significance of SAARC for India
• SAARC-Achievements, Issues and Challenges
• Present status of SAARC
📍 Explained: Why the SAARC meeting was cancelled
📍 The idea of a South Asian solidarity still has the potential to detoxify the legacies of 1947
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
Syllabus:
Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do Understand by the term ‘Democracy’?
• Other Forms of Government
• Democracy and India
• Challenges to Democracy
📍 Judiciary is Indian democracy’s only flicker of hope
📍 A deeper democracy
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by ‘Capital investments (capex)’?
THE IDEAS PAGE
For South Asia, a Ukraine lesson
Syllabus:
Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests
Key Points to Ponder:
• Meaning of ‘Spheres of influence’ in Geopolitics
• Russia and USA Post Ukraine Conflict
• Shift in Power Dynamics-From USA to Russia to China
• India and China-Hegemony in Asia?
📍 Why the Russia-West Equation Matters to India
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is Gross domestic product (GDP)?
• GDP-How it is Calculated? (Indian Context)
• Gross domestic product (GDP) and Gross National Product (GNP)-Key Differences
• Meaning of “Double Deflation” in the context of GDP Calculation?
📍 Explain Speaking: How the Indian economy performed in 2021
ECONOMY
Jobless rate touches ‘4-mth high’: How Omicron fears may hit numbers further
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What Is the Unemployment Rate? How it is Calculated by CMIE?
• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)-Role and Under which Ministry/Organisation?
• Reasons for rise in Unemployment Rate
• Types of Unemployment
📍 Explained: India’s falling jobless rate and risks to employment
