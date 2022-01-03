UPSC CSE Key – January 3, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 3, 2022. If you missed the December 31, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

NEET quota: Rs 8-lakh EWS cap will stay, Govt accepts report of panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Economically Weaker Sections Reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• Indira Sawhney case 1992

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria

• Three Member Expert Committee to review the eligibility criteria of 10% reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

• Recommendation of Expert Committee

• EWS Reservation-Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Revisiting definition of EWS

GOVT & POLITICS

If you think Pegasus was used against you, contact us by January 7, says SC committee

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pegasus -Why in News?

• Justice Raveendran Committee appointed by Supreme Court

• Steps Taken by Government of India and Various State governments against Cyber Attacks

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

Other Important Articles/Video Covering the same topic:

📍 Steps Taken to Deal with Cyber Crime and Cyber Security

📍 Explained: How India’s data protection Bill compares with EU regulation

📍 Explained: Why was Pegasus panel needed, what it will do now — and how

📍 What is Pegasus Spyware and How Does It Use Zero-Click Vulnerability?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Road to Recovery

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Statistical Office-Under which Nodal Ministry/Department?

• ‘Headline GDP’-What do you Understand by this?

THE IDEAS PAGE

The fallacy of MSP

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices

Key Points to Ponder:

• legal backing for minimum support prices (MSP)

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• What are the demands by Farmers in the context of MSP?

• “Right to MSP”-is it possible to implement and if not, then what are the issues and Challenges?

• MSP and Doubling Farmers Income

• Recommendation of Ashok Dalwai Committee and M. S. Swaminathan Committee

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Swaminathan Report: National Commission on Farmers

📍 MSP is not the way to increase farmers’ income

📍 Explained: The cost of guaranteed minimum support price (MSP)

Time for a green shift

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Energy Policy of India

• What do you Understand by “Net-Zero Carbon Emissions”?

• Difference between “Phase down” and “Phase Out” in the context of Fossil Fuels?

• Meaning of ‘Clean Energy’ or ‘Green Energy’?

• Transition to Green Energy-Opportunities, Issues and Challenges for India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 A green response to natural gas price shock

EXPLAINED

China’s border law and India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighborhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• China’s new law on land borders

• Rationality Behind the New Law on Land Borders

• India and China’s new Law on Land Borders

• India and China Border Dispute

• Map Work-Ladakh

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 A strategy of assertion: Why China is inventing names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

📍 The China hand

Developing Trincomalee oil tank farm: what the deal means for India, Lanka

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighborhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Trincomalee oil tank farm-Why in News?

• Sri Lankan economic crisis

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The perfect storm that has led to Sri Lanka’s national ‘food emergency’