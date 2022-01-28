UPSC CSE Key – January 28, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 28, 2022. If you missed the January 27, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Its handover complete, Air India returns to Tata home after 69 yrs

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment and Infrastructure

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s Commercial Aviation Sector-Background, Issues and Challenges

• Air India-Background

• Air India Privatisation or Air India Disinvestment-Which one is correct?

• What is Disinvestment?

• Difference between Privatisation and Disinvestment?

• Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Role and under which Ministry?

• National Civil Aviation Policy 2016-Key Features

• UDAN Scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) Scheme

PM summit with 5 Central Asian heads calls for joint group on Afghanistan, stronger ties

Preliminary Examination: World Geography and Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Central Asia Summit-Significance

• Three main objectives of the India-Central Asia Summit?

• Map Work- Locate Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan (North-South and East west Alignment), Major rivers of the region, Important Lakes

• Know Important Key Words-Central Asia as India’s “extended neighbourhood”, “Integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation”

• Importance of Central Asian Region for India

• India’s Bilateral Relations with each Country- Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

• India’s ‘Connect Central Asia’ Policy

• Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)

• India’s strategic Interest in Afghanistan

• Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan- Geopolitical Importance

• The Delhi declaration and its challenges

• India-Central Asia dialogue 2021

The Editorial Page

Growth after Covid

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Gross domestic product (GDP)?

• GDP-How it is Calculated? (Indian Context)

• Gross domestic product (GDP) and Gross National Product (GNP)-Key Differences

• ‘Nominal’ GDP and ‘Real’ GDP-What is the difference?

• Meaning of “Double Deflation” in the context of GDP Calculation?

• Three policy options available for macroeconomic management-What are they? (Hint: it is given in the Article)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Misreading jurisdiction

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

• General Studies IV: Public/Civil service values and Ethics in Public administration:

Key Points to Ponder:

• Alapan Bandyopadhyay case-Background

• Supreme Court of India on Calcutta High Court ruling in this case

• Article 226 of the Constitution and extraterritorial jurisdiction of High Courts

• High Court’s Jurisdiction on Central Administrative Tribunal

• Tribunals in India-Constitutional Provisions (42nd Amendment Act, 1976, Article 323-A and Article 323-B)

• Difference Between Tribunal and Court

Sharing the cadre

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy and Important aspects of governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954-Proposed Changes by Union Government

• Know About All India Service and All India Service Act 1951

• Amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules 1954-Key Proposals

• What is current rule on deputation?

• Why Some States are Objecting?

• Centre-State Relations and All India Services

• Know the Basics-Federalism, Cooperative Federalism and Competitive federalism

EXPLAINED

Fed move and Indian markets

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• US Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance towards its monetary policy- How it affects Indian Market?

• Why are the markets falling?

• How will the Fed action impact the economy?

• Why is US inflation a matter of concern for ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’ including India?

• Reason for the Inflation surge in the US and its Impact on India

ECONOMY

Free power transmission for green hydrogen

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Hydrogen and its Types

• What is green hydrogen and why do we need it?

• How green hydrogen differs from traditional emissions-intensive ‘grey’ hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

• National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHM) -Key Highlights

SPORT

Why Winter Games are not green

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is artificial snow?

• How is artificial snow produced?

• Why is it problematic that Beijing is producing artificial snow?

