UPSC CSE Key – January 27, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

Protests in UP, Bihar; Railways suspends recruitment exams

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the controversy? Why students are protesting?

• What posts was the examination for? (Hint: Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment)

• How were the exams conducted?

• What is the Railways’ argument? How is Railways addressing the protesters’ concerns?

📍 35,000 posts, 1.25 crore aspirants: railway recruitment process, and controversy

Russia-China warmth makes Delhi walk the tightrope on Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• New Delhi’s stand on Russia-Ukraine ongoing tensions.

• India-Russia and India-Ukraine-Bilateral Relations (Importance of both for India)

• Developing polarization in Russia-Ukraine conflict like the USA, Europe on one hand, and Russia, China on the other

hand

• What is India’s concern in this entire Russia-Ukraine conflict?

• Indian community in Ukraine and Russia

📍 India must track the dangerous developments in Ukraine

📍 Why Ukraine matters to Russia

The City

Freedom struggle to sporting spirit, state tableaux focus on past and present, with eye on future

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: The Freedom Struggle – its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

• General Studies II: Indian Constitution – historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day

• Significance of these dates – 15th August 1947, 26th November, 1949, and 26th January 1950

• What is the difference between hoisting and unfurling the flag?

• Why President of India unfurls the National Flag on Republic Day and not the Prime Minister of India?

• What is the difference between Democracy and Republic?

• Flag code of India 2002

📍 Why India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day

📍 Explained: India’s flag code, and the rules governing display of Tricolour

📍 Republic Day: In the 73rd year of our Constitution, how many of the concerns in it will we rectify?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Do more by doing less

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s Commercial Aviation Sector and Air India-Background

• Air India – Reasons for Disinvestment

• Air India Disinvestment – Significance

• What is Disinvestment?

• Difference between Privatisation and Disinvestment?

• Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Role and under which Ministry?

📍 Air India finds a new address: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Green Push Too Far

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Europe’s quest for renewable energy – Issues and Challenges

• Demand of renewable energy and global food crisis – how they are related?

• Renewable energy and change in geopolitical dynamics – Example of Europe, Russia and Ukraine

• Know the basics – Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

📍 Water, Food and Energy

EXPLAINED

How Padma Awards are given

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• Padma Awards – Historical Background

• Know about Padma Awards-Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

• Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards – Know the Difference

• Padma Awards Committee – Constituted and Headed by Whom?

• Is the recipient’s consent sought?

• Can a recipient of Bharat Ratna or Padma Awards prefix or suffix the award to his or her name?

• Article 18 of the Indian Constitution and the Bharat Ratna, Padma awards

📍 PADMA AWARDS

Why this winter has been colder, wetter and less foggy than usual

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Key Points to Ponder:

• How India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a “cold day”

• India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Functions

• The winter has been less foggy than normal, why?

📍 Explained: Why IMD has predicted a cold wave in Northwest India

ECONOMY

‘Stage set for reverse repo normalization’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Repo and tri-party Repo?

• Monetary Policy in India

• Benchmark rate (Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate) decided by MPC

• Accommodative and Tight Monetary Policy

• Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate – Definition and Role in the Economy

• Impact of excess Liquidity in the Economy?

• How Central Bank Controls Excess Liquidity in the Economy?

• What are other Instruments of monetary policy?

📍 Explained: How reverse repo rate became benchmark interest rate in the economy

