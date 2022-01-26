UPSC CSE Key – January 26, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 26, 2022. If you missed the January 25, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Padma Vibhushan for Kalyan, Gen Rawat; Cong Azad, CPM Buddha on honours list

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• Padma Awards-Historical Background

• Know about Padma Awards-Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

• Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards-Know the Difference

• Padma Awards Committee-Constituted and Headed by Whom?

• Is the recipient’s consent sought?

• Can a recipient of Bharat Ratna or Padma Awards prefix or suffix the award to his or her name?

• Article 18 of the Indian Constitution and the Bharat Ratna, Padma awards

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 PADMA AWARDS

📍 Explained: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya refused Padma award – is the recipient’s consent sought?

📍 Article 18 of the Indian Constitution

Amid bilateral chill, India-China trade marks record surge in 2021

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Import’ and ‘Export’?

• How Importing and Exporting Impacts the Economy?

• Import, Export and its Effect on Gross Domestic Product?

• Foreign Trade of India? What is the total value of India’s exports and imports? Which is higher-exports or

imports?

• Important Export and Import Items in India

• India Imports and Exports maximum from/to which Country(ies)?

• Know the Basics-Trade Balance, Trade Deficit, Current Account Deficit, Balance of Payment

• What do you understand by ‘India’s Merchandise Trade Deficit’?

• India and China trade relations

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 How Importing and Exporting Impacts the Economy

📍 Current Account Deficit vs. Trade Deficit: What’s the Difference?

📍 Explained: India’s bilateral trade with China in 2021

Previous year Prelims question on the similar theme:

📍 With reference to the international trade of India at present, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. India’s merchandise exports are less than its merchandise imports. 2. India’s imports of iron and steel, chemicals, fertilizers, and machinery have decreased in recent years. 3. India’s exports of services are more than its imports of services. 4. India suffers from an overall trade/current deficit. Select the correct answer using the code given below: (For Complete Question, please refer UPSC Prelims GS paper 2020)

EXPLAINED

NGOs and foreign funding

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)-What and When it was enacted?

• Rationality behind the enactment of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2020-Key Changes

• NGOs and FCRA-why most of the NGOs are brought under FCRA?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Home often invokes Sec 13 of FCRA to stall NGOs’ foreign funds

GOVT & POLITICS

In India’s most backward dists, Covid widens learning gap: report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know About Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)- Role, Functions, Key Findings

• Annual Status of Education Report 2021-Key Highlights

• Impact of COVID-19 on Education

• Why Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) findings are important?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Covid’s impact on learning

EXPRESS NETWORK

India ranks 85 in Transparency International’s corruption index

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know About Transparency International- Role

• What is Corruption?

• Corruption Perception Index report by Transparency International-Key Highlights

• India and Corruption Perception Index

• Role of Lokapal and Lokayuktas

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Transparency International

📍 CPI 2021 Highlights And Insights

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

What’s at Stake

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term “Republic”?

• What is Constitution and Constitutionalism?

• What is the difference between Republic and Democracy?

• What do you understand by ‘Government of the people, by the people, for the people’?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Political Theory-Ncert Textbook for class XI (Please refer this Textbook)

ECONOMY

Almost a year on, bad bank yet to take off: RBI not in favour of dual structure

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Asset Resolution Company Limited (NARCL)? Who has set it up?

• What is India Debt Resolution Company Ltd. (IDRCL)? Who has set it up?

• How will NARCL and IDRCL work?

• What is a bad bank? What is non-performing asset (NPAs)?

• National Asset Resolution Company Limited (NARCL), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Asset Reconstruction Company-How they are Connected?

• Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and Asset Management Company-Difference between them?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Frequently Asked Questions regarding Central Government guarantee to back Security Receipts issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited for acquiring of stressed loan assets

📍 Explained: What is good about a ‘bad bank’

