UPSC CSE Key – January 25, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

Eyes on US amid global dip, Sensex down over 2.6%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• US Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance towards its monetary policy- How it affects Indian Market?

• RBI monetary policy rate hikes: What do You Understand by Monetary Policy?

• What is the definition of ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’?

• What is inflation rate?

• Why is US inflation a matter of concern for ‘Emerging Market Economy (EME)’ including India?

• Reason for the Inflation surge in the US and its Impact on India

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘Ranking of state authorities to increase efficiency’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has decided to rank states-Issues and Challenges

• What are the Parameters for the Rating System decided by Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change?

• What do you understand by State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs)?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

‘Netaji’s personality and character have to come alive’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian and World Geography

Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues and The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary

• Granite Comes under which Category, i.e. under Igneous, Sedimentary or Metamorphic Rock?

• Map Work-Geographical Distribution of Granite (India and World)

• Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his role in the independence movement against British rule of India.

• Forward Bloc and Indian National Army

• Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Congress

• Political views of Subhas Chandra Bose

• Subhas Chandra Bose and in his Azad Hind Radio message from Berlin-Significance

• Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi

Previous Year Question on Similar Theme:

📍 Highlight the differences in the approach of Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi in the struggle for freedom. (General Studies Paper 1, 2016)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The Growing Gap

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies I: Poverty and Developmental issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• Widening of income and wealth disparities due to Covid-19

• Know the Basics-Unemployment rate, Casualisation of the workforce, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

• Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Vulnerable Section of the Society particularly on Women, Children, Elderly, Minorities, SC and ST Community, Transgender?

• What is Poverty?

• Difference between Absolute and Relative Poverty?

• Poverty estimation in India

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

Previous Year Question on Similar Theme:

📍 COVID-19 pandemic accelerated class inequalities and poverty in India. Comment. (General Studies Paper 1, 2020)

A power shift in the making

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• European geopolitics and India

• Indo-Pacific Region, China and India

• Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach and the entire Controversy

• What is the situation with Ukraine and Russia right now?

• Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)-About, Member Countries, Mandate and Headquarters

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Current Ukraine Crisis

• India, Ukraine and Russia

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Engage with Myanmar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Myanmar-Bilateral Relations between the two Countries

• Significance of Myanmar for India

• India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and “Act East” policy

• India and Myanmar-Issues and Challenges

EXPLAINED

Spread in the community

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• “Community Transmission of Omicron’-What do you Understand by this? what is Community Transmission?

• National Center for Disease Control- Role and Under which Ministry?

• “Herd Immunity”-Meaning

• The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG)-Role, Under which Ministry?

• What Lessons India learnt from Second Wave of Covid-19?

