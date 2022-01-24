UPSC CSE Key – January 24, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 24, 2022. If you missed the January 21, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Income of poorest fifth plunged 53% in 5 yrs; those at top surged

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by K-shaped recovery?

• Is a K-Shaped Recovery Bad?

• What do V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?

• Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Vulnerable Section of the Society particularly on Women, Children, Elderly,

Minorities, SC and ST Community, Transgender?

• What is Poverty?

• Types of Poverty? (Hint: Absolute and Relative)

• Poverty estimation in India

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

Correcting mistakes of past: PM on Bose statue

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues and The Freedom Struggle — its various stages and important contributors/contributions from different parts of the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his role in the independence movement against British rule of India.

• Forward Bloc and Indian National Army

• Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Congress

• Political views of Subhas Chandra Bose

• Subhas Chandra Bose and in his Azad Hind Radio message from Berlin-Significance

• Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi

2 yrs into pandemic, top gene body says virus in community

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

•‘Community Transmission of Omicron’-What do you Understand by this? what is Community Transmission?

• National Centre for Disease Control- Role and Under which Ministry?

• “Herd Immunity”-Meaning

• The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG)-Role, Under which Ministry?

• Omicron Variant and Delta Variant of Coronavirus-Key Differences

• How Administration in States dealing with Omicron Upsurge?

• What Lessons India learnt from Second Wave of Covid-19?

• Genome Sequencing and How this method confirms the presence of Omicron Variant?

Side by Side

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies I: Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country and Modern Indian history

Key Points to Ponder:

• Amar Jawan Jyoti-Background and Significance

• Why Amar Jawan Jyoti was placed at India Gate?

• India Gate-History and Architectural Style

• What is the National War Memorial and when was it made?

The India Shadow

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The National Security Policy (NSP) document and India

• What is the Most-Favored-Nation Clause?

• The Political Implications of the Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) Clause in the Context of India-Pakistan Bilateral

Relations

• What is the volume of trade between India and Pakistan?

• What are the pros of Most-Favored-Nation (MFN)?

• What are the disadvantages of Most-Favored-Nation (MFN)?

Unease of doing business

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Basics of cyber security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Data Protection?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Personal and Non-Personal data’?

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019- how this Bill propose to regulate data transfer?

• key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

• What is data localisation?

• European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

• Other Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy

Reining in the subsidy bill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Annual Financial Statement (AFS) and Article 112 of the Indian Constitution,

• Budget Presentation in Parliament Steps-Presentation of Budget, General discussion, Scrutiny by Departmental

Committees, Voting on Demands for Grants, Passing of Appropriation Bill, Passing of Finance Bill.

• Budget Changes Introduced in 2017

• Components of Annual Financial Statement (AFS)

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

CII pitches for additional 1% CSR levy in Budget

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry —the role of NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities, institutional and other stakeholders.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)?

• Companies Act, 2013-Key Highlights

• How Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is regulated in India?

