UPSC CSE Key – January 21, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

SC: Quota not at odds with merit, ensures substantive equality

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Social Empowerment

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Background of this case: Supreme Court upheld the Constitutional validity of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the All India Quota for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

• Supreme Court’s observation on ‘Merit’ and on ‘Reservation/Quota’

• Understand the Statement- “Jurisprudence of reservation to recognise substantive equality and not just formal equality”

• What is Substantive Equality?

• Supreme Court of India on CULTURAL CAPITAL-What do you Understand by “Cultural Capital”?

• Understand Article 15, Article 15(1), Article 15(4), Article 15 (5) and Reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats (AIQ Schemes)

Penalty, not arrest; power to withdraw cases: Bihar plans reforms in liquor law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016-Key Highlights

• Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016- Why so much of criticism? (Recent Critical remarks came from Chief Justice of India)

• Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 – “lack of foresight”, How and Why?

• Issues and Challenges arising out of Prohibition of liquor

• Right to Privacy (Article 21 of the Constitution) and Article 47 of the Constitution

• Prohibition of liquor in other States or Union Territories

The City

Burning for 5 decades, flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti will be put out at India Gate, merged with National War Memorial

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies I: Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country and Modern Indian history

Key Points to Ponder:

• Amar Jawan Jyoti-Background and Significance

• Why Amar Jawan Jyoti was placed at India Gate?

• India Gate-History and Architectural Style

• What is the National War Memorial and when was it made?

EXPRESS NETWORK

‘Women are the original migrants; they have to migrate to a new family after marriage’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Geography (Human Geography)

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐I: Poverty and developmental issues, urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Migration’ and ‘Reverse Migration’?

• What is the Push and Pull factors for Migration?

• Know the Data’s and Statistics- 2011 Census on Migration (Marriage and Migration)

• Patterns of Migration in India-intra-state, inter-state, rural-rural, rural-urban, urban-rural and urban-urban.

• Migration in India and the impact of the lockdown on migrants especially on Women

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The Missing Federal Spirit

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Significance of January 26, 1950?

• What do you Know about these terms-Justice, Equality, Liberty, Fraternity, Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, and Democratic Republic?

• Know about Preamble to the Indian Constitution

• What is 7th Schedule of the Constitution? What do you Understand by the term ‘Separation of Powers’?

• Centre-State Relations-Legislative relations, Administrative relations and Financial relations

• Issues and Challenges in the Centre-State Relations? (Present Context)

THE IDEAS PAGE

At stake in Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Russia’s Demand? Why is Putin threatening war with Ukraine? Why Russia is Building up its military

presence along the Ukraine border?

• Why is the U.S.A so alarmed? USA-Russia and Ukraine Crisis?

• Ukraine’s Strategic Position-Locate on Map

• Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)-About, Member Countries, Mandate and Headquarters

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Current Ukraine Crisis

• India, Ukraine and Russia

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

EXPLAINED

IAS officers & central posting

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy and Important aspects of governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954-Proposed Changes by Union Government

• Know About All India Service and All India Service Act 1951

• Amendments to the IAS (Cadre) Rules 1954-Key Proposals

• What is current rule on deputation?

• Why Some States like West Bengal is Objecting?

• Centre-State Relations and All India Services

• Know the Basics-Federalism, Cooperative Federalism and Competitive federalism

The concern over 5G and flight safety

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science and Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why had AI suspended its US flights?

• C-Band Spectrum-know the Basics

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

• What is Altimeter? How do flight radar altimeters help in safe flight operations?

• What is the situation in India?

