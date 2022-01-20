UPSC CSE Key – January 20, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 20, 2022. If you missed the January 19, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

US aviation hit by fears over 5G, Air India joins long list of cancellations

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science and Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Electromagnetic Spectrum and Radio Spectrum? Any correlations between these two terms?

• Radio Waves and Radio Bands

• Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Radio Bands and their Names

• International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-About, Role and Member Countries

• Department of Telecommunications and Digital Communications Commission- About, Vision, Mission, Functions

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

• C-Band Spectrum-know the Basics

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

Centre to rank states on faster green nods, fewer details sought

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA) ?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

GOVT & POLITICS

Boundary dispute: Assam, Meghalaya CMs to meet Shah

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance and Indian Geography

Main Examination: General Studies II: Inter-States disputes and Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Assam and Meghalaya border Dispute- Historical Background and What is the present status?

• Map Work-Langpih, Kamrup and Garo Hills

• Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971 and Meghalaya State Day (on 21st January 1972 Meghalaya was declared as a State)

• Inter state border disputes in India

• Article 263 of the Constitution of India and Interstate Border Disputes

THE IDEAS PAGE

Young and jobless

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Basics-Demography, Demographic characteristics, Demographic potential, Demographic Transition,

Demographic Dividend and India’s Demographic Dividend

• What do you understand by the term “green jobs” given in the article?

• India’s unemployment rate in Urban and Rural Areas-Present Status

• Why unemployment is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas?

• What is Labour Force Participation (LPR)?

• What Is the Unemployment Rate? How it is Calculated by CMIE?

• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)-Role and Under which Ministry/Organisation?

• Reasons for rise in Unemployment Rate

• Types of Unemployment in India

EXPLAINED

The debate over marital rape

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi High Court and Constitutional validity of the ‘marital rape immunity’-Background of the Case

• What is Marital rape immunity?

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• IPC Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of

Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

• Government of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• Criminalisation of Marital Rape-Does the law exists in other Countries?

Houthis and the war in Yemen, in which Indian lives have now been lost

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are Yemen’s Houthis?

• Why is there a war in Yemen?

• Houthis and involvement of Saudi Arabia

• How did the UAE get involved?

• Map Work-Middle Eastern Countries

ECONOMY

Microsoft throws hat in metaverse ring

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III:Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is the Metaverse and Where Did the Concept Come From?

• Facebook and Metaverse

• Video games as an entry for companies into metaverse?

• Why is Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard a major push for metaverse?

