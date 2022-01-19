UPSC CSE Key – January 19, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 19, 2022. If you missed the January 18, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Citing SC order, govt slams Cong, UPA on Antrix-Devas ‘fraud’ deal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the use of the S-band spectrum, what is its Frequency?

• Why S-Band Spectrum is Valuable?

• S-Band Spectrum and Long-Term Evolution-How they are related?

• Department of Space-About, Chairman, Role

• Department of Space and ISRO-Any Connections or Both are independent in their own Domain?

• Spectrum allocation in India

• A 2005 satellite deal between Antrix Corporation and Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd-Background and entire Controversy

• National Company Law Tribunal decision on Devas Multimedia

• Supreme Court of India’s Decision on Antrix-Devas Deal

• National Company Law Tribunal- Quasi-Judicial Body, Established Under which Act?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

GOVT & POLITICS

SC flags danger to democracy concern

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures and Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Suspension of 12 MLAs in Maharashtra-Know the Background

• Reason given for Suspension and who suspended them?

• How Maharashtra government Defended its decision in front of Supreme Court? (Hint: Article 194, Article 212 of the Indian Constitution and Rule 53 of the Assembly)

• Supreme Court on the Suspension of MLAs (Hint: Article 190 (4) of the Constitution and Section 151 (A) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, Prima Facie Unconstitutional, Created Constitutional Void)

• Provisions for Suspension of a Member of Parliament- Rules 373, 374, and 374A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha

• The maximum suspension for Rajya Sabha under Rules 255 and 256

• Disqualifications of Member of The Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a State

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

EXPRESS NETWORK

Changes to IAS rules will affect states, says Mamata

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Role of civil services in a democracy and Important aspects of governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954-Proposed Changes by Union Government

• Know About All India Service and All India Service Act 1951

• Know the Basics-Federalism, Cooperative Federalism and Competitive federalism

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

2 Indians Killed in Abu Dhabi Drone Strike Identified

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are Yemen’s Houthis?

• Houthis and involvement of Saudi Arabia

• How did the UAE get involved?

• Map Work-Middle Eastern Countries

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Allowing illegally intercepted messages as evidence violates fundamental rights: HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Indian Telegraph Act, 1885-Historical Background and Present Relevance

• Reforms needed or Revoking Indian Telegraph Act 1885?

• Phone Tapping and Indian Telegraph Act, 1885

• Legality of Phone Tapping and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution

• Authenticity of An Intercepted Conversation as an Evidence

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

EXPLAINED

The Great Resignation: how Covid-19 has impacted the workforce

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘The Great Resignation’?

• What’s causing the Great Resignation?

• India and Impact of Great Resignation

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Challenge Next Door

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The “Bajwa Doctrine”-Key Highlights

• The “Bajwa Doctrine, National Security Policy document and India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE WORLD

Metsola is new EU Parliament president

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who is Roberta Metsola?

• European Union (EU)-Objectives, Member Countries, Latest Country joined EU

• European Union-Historical Background

• European Union and India

• Map Work-Member Countries of European Union

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Indonesia passes law to shift capital to Borneo jungle

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change and Indian and World Geography

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work- Jakarta, East Kalimantan, Nusantara, Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea

• What is the New State Capital Law bill?

• Why is Indonesia changing its capital city?

• Where is East Kalimantan?

• Why Nusantara?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

EXPRESS NETWORK

HC cites delay in decision on mercy plea, commutes death penalty to lifer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution and Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit-Case Background

• How the case progressed in courts over two decades

• What the Bombay High Court ruled while commuting the sentences

• Constitutional Provision to Grant Pardon: Article 72

• Pardoning Power of President and Governor

• Supreme Court on Pardoning Powers

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

