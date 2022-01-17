UPSC CSE Key – January 17, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 17, 2022. If you missed the January 14, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Collarwali breathes her last, MP’s Pench tiger reserve loses its ‘Supermom’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pench Tiger Reserve and Pench National Park (Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra)

• Map work- Pench River and Kanhan River-Origin

• Rudyard Kipling, The Jungle Book and Pench National Park-Connect the dots

• Collarwali (Tigress)- Why she was so famous?

• Map Work-Tiger Reserves in India

• Tiger Conservation Programme (Project Tiger)-About, Mission and Vision

GOVT & POLITICS

Devas investors cite Canada court’s order, want A-I assets seized in US

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• International Air Transport Association-Mandate and Headquarters

• Convention on International Civil Aviation, also the Chicago Convention and India

• Antrix-Devas deal Controversy- Background (2005 Deal, 2011 UPA Government Cancelled the agreement, Legal Disputes etc)

• Why Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Air India are being targeted?

• National Company Law Tribunal decision on Devas Multimedia

• Know About National Company Law Tribunal, Antrix, Restrictive Immunity

Stop unilateral construction of roads, Nepal tells India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Nepal Bilateral Relations

• India-Nepal Border Disputes (Kalapani and Susta Region)

• Map Work-Limpiadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, Kali River, Dharchula

• Steps taken to Solve Border Dispute

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

In the Garb of Crypto

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies-III: Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is crypto investment?

• Can crypto then be considered an asset?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• Supreme Court on Cryptocurrency in 2018

• What is RBI Sandbox

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

• Initial coin offering (ICO)

• Central bank digital currency (CBDC)-Meaning, Issues and Challenges

THE IDEAS PAGE

An Indian Green Deal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• According to the Author of this article, what is Indian Green Deal (IGD)?

• Indian Green Deal (IGD)-Components and How this programme will be helpful?

• What is a meaning of ‘Net Zero’?

• India’s Commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070 at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 climate summit in

Glasgow or India’s enhanced climate commitments — the “Panchamrit”

• Difference between ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Carbon Neutral’?

• India’s New Renewables Energy Target

• How can net zero be achieved?

• Public-Private partnership frameworks to achieve ‘net zero’

• India’s emission Status-Present Scenario

EXPRESS NETWORK

WEF summit begins today; Modi, XI to deliver special addresses

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Economic Forum-About, Role, Mission, Vision, Mandate, Headquarters

• Initiatives taken by World Economic Forum

• India and World Economic Forum

• Reports Published by World Economic Forum

In 2021, income of 84% households fell, but number of billionaires grew

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Poverty and Developmental Issues

Key Points to Ponder:

• Oxfam report, “Inequality Kills’’-Key Points

• Know About Oxfam International

THE WORLD

Russia issues subtle threats more far-reaching than Ukraine invasion

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you Understand by ‘Hybrid warfare’?

• Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)-About, Member Countries, Mandate and Headquarters

• Where is Ukraine-Locate on Map

• USA-Russia and Ukraine Crisis

• Russia’s Demand/Proposals-Key Highlights

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Ukraine Crisis

• India and Ukraine-Bilateral Relations

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

ECONOMY

Why road ahead may be bumpy for India-UK early harvest deal

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Early Harvest Agreement?

• What is Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

• Know about other types of trade agreements like Bilateral investment treaty (BIT), Preferential Trade Area, Single market, Customs Union etc.

• What is Definition of trade given by WTO?

• Enhanced Trade Partnership between India and UK

• India and UK trade

• Significance of India-UK Trade Relations

• India and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

