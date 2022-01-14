UPSC CSE Key – January 14, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 14, 2022. If you missed the January 13, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Since 2019, loss in dense forests higher than gain in net cover

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the India State of Forest Report?

• India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021- Major Findings

• Other Significant Features of ISFR 2021 like the assessment of forest cover in the Tiger Reserves, Corridors and Lion conservation area of India

• New initiative by FSI like ‘Mapping of Climate Change Hotspots in Indian Forests’ and ‘Above Ground Biomass’ documented in IFSR 2021

• What do you understand by ‘Above Ground Biomass’?

• Maximum overall gain in forest cover-Top five States

• Significant losses of dense forests Cover-Bottom five States

• Know the basics- Very Dense Forest, Moderately Dense Forest, Open Forest, Scrub, tree canopy, Forest area and Forest cover

• Why North-Eastern States have been losing forest cover consistently?

• India’s national forest policy-What is the forest cover target set by India?

• Forest Survey of India-About, Role and Under which Ministry?

• Compare both Report (Major Findings)-India State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2019 and India State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2021

• Map Work-Locate top five and bottom five states, Tiger Reserves mentioned in IFSR 2021

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Forest Survey report 2021

📍 Explained: Takeaways from Forest Report

📍 Forest Survey Report 2021: 11 states have lost forest cover; 21 have lost good forests

📍 Forest Cover and Forest Area

📍 Forest Survey Report 2021: 11 states have lost forest cover; 21 have lost good forests

📍 Every northeastern state reports loss in forest cover: State of India’s Forest Report 2021

📍 Forest Survey Report 2021: India’s mountainous states, already facing climate change, lose forest cover

THE CITY

‘Desh ke mentor’: NCPCR seeks to halt initiative, AAP hits back

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Desh k Mentor-Know About the Scheme

• Know about National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)-Constitutional Body or Statutory Body?

• What is National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT) initiative?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)

📍 To future with hope: government scheme helps bridge a technical gap

📍 National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT)

GOVT & POLITICS

US ‘Discouraging’ India from Acquiring Russian S-400 Missile Systems

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about S-400 Triumf Missile System

• The S-400 ‘Triumf’ missile systems and Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions’ Act (CAATSA)-What is the main Issue?

• What do you understand by ‘Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act’?

• Why India needs S-400 Triumf Missile System?

• Russian S-400 air defence system Vs Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: S-400 purchase & implications

📍 S-400 missile systems: A booster dose with side effects

📍 What is CAATSA, and how did the S-400 deal fall foul of this Act?

📍 Russian S-400 air defence system Vs American Patriot Vs THAAD: Know more

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A social line of control

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Role of women and women’s organization

• General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface, Attitude and Case Studies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is GitHub and BullyBai Controversy?

• Women’s Rights Issues and Social Media

• Women’s Safety on Social Media-Laws Against Cyber Crime

• Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals

• Social Media and Women Empowerment

• Youth in India and growing hatred towards particular race, religion, sex, Caste and Creed

• Growing hatred towards particular Religion and their followers in the country (present Situation) and Article 15

of the Constitution

• Impact of Media and Social Media on Youth

• Demography of Youngsters in India-Issues and Challenges

• Youth, attitude towards women in Indian Society and violent extremism on social media

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Youth and violent extremism on social media

📍 Bulli Bai is latest example of harassment women face online

📍 Explained: What is

GitHub, at the centre of online sexual harassment probe?

📍 Unsocial Media: Inclusion, Representation, and Safety for Women on Social Networking Platforms

THE IDEAS PAGE

Perils of a single-issue election

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Main Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures and Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Personality Cult or Cult of Personality’?

• Emergence of Personality politics and Democracy in India-Analyse from Post-Independence to present Situation

• Emergence of personality as the focal point of Indian politics-Issues and Challenges for the Vibrant Democracy

like India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The return of the personality cult

📍 What Is a Cult of Personality?

THE WORLD

Russia says Ukraine talks hit ‘dead end’, Poland warns of risk of war

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)-About, Member Countries, Mandate and Headquarters

• Where is Ukraine-Locate on Map

• USA-Russia and Ukraine Crisis

• Russia’s Demand/Proposals-Key Highlights

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Ukraine Crisis

• India and Ukraine-Bilateral Relations

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)

📍 Ukraine crisis: Risks remain as Russia and West talk

📍 Explained: What happened at the NATO-Russia Council talks?

📍 Quixplained: What’s happening between Russia and Ukraine?

ECONOMY

India, UK kick off FTA talks, will avoid ‘sensitive issues’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or

affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

• Know about other types of trade agreements like Bilateral investment treaty (BIT), Preferential Trade Area, Single market, Customs Union etc.

• What is Definition of trade given by WTO?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What Is a Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

📍 What Is the World Trade Organization?

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com