UPSC CSE Key – January 13, 2022: What you need to read today

Food prices push retail inflation to 6-month high

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

📍 Explain Speaking: Why (gentle) policymakers prefer retail (over wholesale) inflation

📍 What is Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation?

SC flags war of words, names probe team head

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues and Challenges Pertaining to the Federal Structure

• General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• Justice Indu Malhotra Committee Constituted by the Supreme Court

• Sudhir Kumar Saxena Committee by Union Government and Mehtab Singh Gill Committee by Punjab government

• Know the Basics-Centre-state relations and Federal Structure in India

• Prime Minister of India- Power and Functions

• Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)-Fulcrum of Indian Administration, How?

📍 Explained: How is the PM’s security planned, and what exactly went wrong in Punjab?

As ISRO prepares for manned mission, its new chief is man for the moment

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III : Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Personality in News- Dr S Somanath

• The Indian Human Spaceflight Programme (IHSP) and Gaganyaan – About and Key Features

• Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-Background, Achievements and upcoming Missions

📍 To The Point : Dr S Somanath, Director, VSSC, ISRO

📍 ISRO targets Gaganyaan launch before Independence Day, Chandrayan 3 by mid-2023

📍 2022 is full of first steps to the Moon

Delhi HC to hear plea as Centre says other forms of talaq not illegal in law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Triple Talaq’?

• Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in Shayara Bano v. Union of India & Others

• The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019-Key Highlights

• Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat-Three types of divorce under Islamic law and Difference between them?

• Which Type of Talaq comes under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019?

• Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat-Present Situation, Issues and Challenges

• Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and Uniform Civil Code-Ongoing Debate

📍 What is instant triple talaq?

📍 Flawed understanding of triple talaq law is leading to its misuse

Hate speech: SC notices to Centre, Uttarakhand govt, Delhi Police

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’

• Article 19 of the Constitution

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech

• International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966 and Article 21 of the Constitution

• Hate Speech and Democracy

• Supreme Court of India on Hate Speech (Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan v. Union of India,2014)

📍 HATE APPS MUST BE CONDEMNED: UN OFFICIAL

📍 Hate Speech

📍 Dharma sansad and mahamandaleshwar: who they are, the role they play

Salil’s Story

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III:Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Gig Economy?

• Gig Workers in India-Issues and Challenges

• Labour Laws and Reforms in Labour laws in India

• National Commission on Labour’s recommendations and its implementation

• Supreme Court of India on gig Workers

• Unorganised Workers and Gig Workers-Key Differences?

• Code on Wages, 2019-Key Provisions

• Industrial Relations Code, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Social Security, 2020-Key Features

• Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020-Key Features

📍 Why social security benefits for gig workers must be expedited

📍 High demand, work control pulled in gig workers; now focus turns to rights

📍 e-Shram registration is a stepping stone towards protection of informal workers

Taking the fair call

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Telecom Sector in India-Background, Issues, and Challenges

• Spectrum Auction in India-How they are done?

• What is Adjusted gross revenue (AGR)?

• The Telecom Reforms Package by Union Government-What is it and Why Government came up with this Package?

• Why did the Vodafone and other telcos financial condition deteriorated?

• Supreme Court of India on Adjusted Gross Revenue

• What do you Understand by the term “interest on deferred spectrum auction payments” and “adjusted gross revenues

(AGR) to equity”?

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)-Role, Vision, Independent Body or Under any Ministry?

• Department of Telecommunications (DoT)-Role, Functions and Powers, Independent or Under any Ministry?

📍 Govt to hold Vi shares via SUUTI, process to be over in ‘coming

months’

📍 Explained: What is AGR? How will it impact Airtel, Vodafone Idea?

📍 Explained: Unpacking the telecom reforms package

📍 Explained: What are spectrum auctions, and what can happen in the upcoming auction?

For order to prevail

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Main Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Basics-Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India

• Article 245 and Article 246 of the Constitution of India

• What do you Understand by Union List, State List and Concurrent List?

• Government of India Act, 1935 and seventh Schedule of the Constitution

• Various Committees on Centre-State Relations-Key Highlights

📍 Explained: Centre-state disputes and Article 131

📍 Explained Ideas: How to improve Centre-state relations on a sustained basis

Strategy and ambition: In Wang Yi visit, China’s long Africa game

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Locate Eritrea, Kenya, and Comoros

• China’s growing influence in Africa-Impact on India?

• China in Africa-A new form of Colonialism or Neo-Colonialism?

• India and Africa-Bilateral Relations

📍 Is China a New Colonial Power?

📍 China in Africa: win-win development, or a new colonialism?

Deep divides remain after Russia-NATO latest talks on Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• USA-Russia and Ukraine Crisis

• Russia’s Demand/Proposals-Key Highlights

• Annexation of Crimea By Russian Federation

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Ukraine Crisis

• India and Ukraine-Bilateral Relations

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

📍 Explained: What are the Minsk agreements on the Ukraine conflict?

